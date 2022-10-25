‘The Soldier’s Opinion’ Wants to Reveal a Silenced Truth – but Only From the Jewish Side
The documentary about Israel Defense Forces portal censorship restores the voices of the censored soldiers, but continues to silence the Palestinian fighters and refugees. Israeli film makers still don’t dare tell the whole story of the events of 1948
The title of the documentary “The Soldier’s Opinion” encapsulates the story contained within it, which provides a glimpse into the inner world of Israeli soldiers and their attitude towards some of the most sensitive subjects in their society – the cost of war, the treatment of the Palestinians, and relations between Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jews.
In the News
Paid by IFCJ