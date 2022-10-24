Haaretz - back to home page
WATCH NOW: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to Haaretz: ‘Isn’t It Time for [Israel] to Choose Sides? The Democratic World, or Russian Terror?’

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy told Haaretz Democracy Conference that if Israel had taken a side in the conflict, Iran would not have gotten involved

Haaretz
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday.
Haaretz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday, saying that Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program.

In the prerecorded video message, the Ukrainian leader said that Iran’s sale of suicide drones and provision of military instructors to Russian forces operating in his country would not have been possible without Israel’s decision to stay neutral in the conflict.

Watch Zelenskyy’s full speech at the conference below.

