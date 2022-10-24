Time to Change Israel's Shabbat Transportation Laws

Nearly a quarter of Israelis ride the bus on Shabbat, on lines entirely operated by municipal governments, according to an Israel Democracy Institute survey. Despite ultra-Orthodox opposition, the stopgap measure by cities is widely supported by the secular public – one front in a wider culture war over Shabbat.

With a week to elections, a governing coalition of right-wing and religious parties will not allow any change in this direction; a different government doesn't have to wait for an agreement.

The coalition agreements between Yesh Atid and the Labor Party, Meretz and Yisrael Beiteinu included a promise to promote public transportation on Shabbat and repeal the so-called “Supermarket Law,” which gives the Interior Ministry the authority to override municipal bylaws permitting stores to operate on Shabbat.

Yesh Atid's even more binding agreement with Yamina, however, stipulating that "the status quo will be maintained on issues of religion and state," guaranteed that these would remain on paper only.

For his part, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana has focused on the issues of kashrut, the composition of the religious councils and conversion – issues that mainly concern the religious Zionist public and have little impact on secular Israelis. Kahana carefully tiptoed around the real brawls found where synagogue and state meet, notably transportation, culture and commerce on Shabbat, or civil marriage.

Open gallery view A Shabbat bus in Tel Aviv. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Opposition to public transportation on the Sabbath is perhaps the most important fight to Israel’s religious parties. “Obviously we will never agree to public transportation on the Sabbath,” Knesset member Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism), who was deputy transportation minister in the outgoing government, told TheMarker. “Sabbath observance in the public sphere is part of our DNA.” Yet most of the opposition is more symbolic than practical: No one, not even the most dyed-in-the-wool secularists, would ever dream of operating public transportation in or near Orthodox areas.

Figures provided by the Transportation Ministry to the Israel Democracy Institute show that about 10 percent of some 2,900 bus lines in Israel operate after sundown on Friday. But this figure is misleading: only 39 percent of those lines pass through Jewish communities. Moreover, those lines operate relatively infrequently on the Sabbath, nearly ten percent of their usual trips.

Given the government’s refusal to allow public transportation on the Sabbath, private groups came together to operate buses on the weekend about seven years ago. In 2019, local governments joined in, and Sabbath transportation reached new heights. From the 19 lines operating today on the Sabbath, 17 are operated by local governments. The main project, dubbed “Pleasant Weekend,” is operated jointly by Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, Kiryat Ono, Shoham and Hod Hasharon.

Open gallery view Diners at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, in August. Credit: Hadas Parush

In a recent Israel Democracy Institute Survey, 18.4 percent of the Jewish public (and 23.1 percent of the overall population) said they or their families rode these lines over the past year. “Such involvement of local government shows the need to transfer more responsibility and powers to local authorities. This is one way that can provide the right solution for residents and consider the varied needs of the community, more than the government,” says Ravitsky Tur-Paz, who heads the institute’s Center for Shared Society.

A license must be issued by the Transportation Ministry to operate a public transportation line, but because the local authorities do not charge for the service, the lines are legally branded as private transportation. At the beginning of the year, the Labor Party chairwoman, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, sent new transportation regulations to the Justice Ministry for approval; these are intended to allow payment for the service, and thus perhaps expand it. A source tells Haaretz that there was no legal impediment to changing the regulations at the time; the fragility of the coalition is what really prevented the change.

At the beginning of the month, Michaeli wrote in Haaretz Hebrew Edition that “former Prime Minister Bennett prevented the approval of the regulations, but the cabinet could approve them on any given Sunday [during the weekly cabinet meeting], and I hope that Prime Minister Lapid will not give up the historic window of opportunity and bring them to a vote soon.” Even if the first part of the statement is factually true, the second part does not hold up well: such decisions cannot be made during an election season.

Open gallery view People sit at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, in August. Credit: Hadas Parush

According to Uri Keidar, director of Israel Hofsheet, an organization that works for policy change on issues of religion and state, the conclusion that emerges from the experience of the last government is the need to do away with the idea that “we’ll find a way to reach agreements.

“Public transportation on the weekend is a basic right,” Keidar said, “which is supported by an even wider majority, and the attempt to allow the minority to dictate the speed and manner in which this happens, is a political injustice of the first order. Public transportation should operate on Saturdays where there is a demand, not where the minority is kind enough to agree to it.”

The latest Israel Democracy Institute survey shows that 43 percent of the adult Jewish public in Israel are certain or believe that they would use public transportation on the Sabbath if it existed. Presumably the demand among teens would be even greater. Overall, 75 percent of secular respondents were in favor of public transportation on Shabbat, as were 42 percent of those who self-defined as "masorti," or voters who identify neither as secular or Orthodox but somewhere in between.

Evidently a fully right-wing government would not allow this, but it’s not certain that it would happen in a new iteration of the current government either.

With regard to the debate over the transportation regulations, the Justice Ministry responded: “Legal discourse over the regulations, as well as the proposed cabinet decision on the matter, was completed at the time, even before the Knesset dispersed. And the conclusion was that there was no legal impediment to moving ahead on the matter.”

The proposed cabinet decision had been put on the agenda of a socioeconomic ministerial committee within the cabinet, the Justice Ministry statement continued, “but it was removed now for reasons that are unknown to us.” The ministry added, “After the Knesset dispersed, another request was made, and the attorney general’s position was that the decision could not be moved ahead at this time, for legal reasons involving the election season.”