Syria Blames Israel for Midday Air Strike in Damascus

Two loud blasts were heard across Damascus on Monday, explosions which Syria attributed to air strikes and "Israeli aggression," according to the country's state news agency SANA.

A Syrian military source said that "bursts of rockets" hit areas around Damascus in the early afternoon, and that Syrian air defenses shot down "a number of them."

Syrian state media reported that one Syrian soldier was wounded in the attack, in addition to some material losses.

If confirmed, the strikes would be a rare example of attacks conducted during the daytime in Syria, where Israel usually acts against military installations under the cover of darkness.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is part of the Syrian opposition, said the target of the Israeli attack was a Syrian air defense base in the suburbs of Damascus, as well as an airport used by Hezbollah. Three Syrian soldiers from the air defense unit were injured in the attack, according to the SOHR.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Open gallery view Airstrike in Syria

Israel has been carrying out strikes for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria, where Tehran has deployed forces in support of President Bashar Assad since the Syrian war began in 2011.

It has intensified strikes on Syrian airports – including Damascus International Airport – to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources have told Reuters.

Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers.

A Friday airstrike near Damascus destroyed an Iranian-backed drone manufacturing and weapons storage site, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Widely believed to be carried out by Israel, the nighttime strike successfully targeted equipment used to assemble Iranian drones at Dimas military airport near the Lebanese border, the rights monitor claimed. A radar and runway were also apparently damaged.

Israel’s alleged Friday strike was the first such attack in over a month, with no casualties reported at the time. Following the strike, the Observatory, which has been monitoring violence in Syria since 2011, said at the time the target of the attack was an arms shipment heading for Iranian proxy militias.

But the new Observatory report paints a more complicated picture of a drone manufacturing and weapons storage site not far from Lebanon and Israel's borders.

In September, an airstrike in Syria attributed to Israel killed five soldiers according to a Syrian military official. SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were activated in response to the attack which also caused material damages.