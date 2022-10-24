Israeli Government to Require All Its Ministries to Submit Climate Crisis Prep Plan, Again

The Israeli government decided on Sunday that all its ministries will be required to submit a climate crisis preparation plan by the end of 2023. A similar decision was made by the government four years ago as well, but never implemented, as no deadline for submission was set.

The present decision was made shortly prior to the UN’s climate summit, to be held next month in Egypt. Israel is expected to show progress in the field but struggles to do so without a climate law, a carbon tax, or a declaration of a climate emergency situation.

The government decision, promoted by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, requires all government ministries to submit action plans detailing the ministries’ preparation for consequences related to climate change. The decision states that the plans will be written in accordance with climate change reference scenarios to be prepared by the National Emergency Authority and the Environmental Protection Ministry.

The previous government decision was made by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in 2018. That decision stated that the State of Israel acknowledges the fact of climate change and the need to prepare for it, setting an overarching goal that “Israel shall be highly prepared for the effects of climate change through the implementation of action plans and policy steps to reduce health, environmental, and economic hazards.” However, no government ministry implemented the previous decision, nor produced a preparedness plan.

This week’s decision seeks to amend that old government resolution, adding a deadline for the completion of the preparation plans. Government sources familiar with the details explained why they re-passed the resolution, now with a number target. “In Israel, unfortunately, if there is no binding deadline, government ministries don’t do anything,” the source said.

“Even when there is a deadline it doesn’t always help. This decision is what will most effectively promote the protection of Israeli citizens from the disasters of the climate crisis – the ministries will have to wake up and realize that it’s happening, and it concerns them.”

Indeed, the previous resolution did not explicitly direct the government ministries to carry out and implement preparatory actions, save a directive to report annually on the progress in carrying out the plan. The current resolution states that the ministries must write and submit the plans within a year, and that they must update them according to the National Emergency Authority and Environmental Protection Ministry’s reference scenarios.

As revealed by Haaretz, the Emergency Authority didn’t even want to include the climate crisis in the map of threats, and after being ordered to do so by then-PM Naftali Bennett – expressed skepticism as to the addition of heat waves to the threats map. Only later on did they change their position. The Emergency Authority prepared a reference scenario for flooding, and in coming years will publish reference scenarios for heat waves and wildfires.

Israel is considered particularly vulnerable to the crisis. It is warming at twice the average global rate, and the implications of the warming will be felt in all aspects of life. In addition, the crisis is expected to increase the occurrence of illness and epidemics, and phenomena such as heat waves have already been linked to a rise in mortality.

In addition to health concerns, the effects of the crisis on agriculture in Israel are already felt. Haaretz reported a drop of dozens of percentage points in some fruit crops – a decline expected to get worse. In addition, the World Bank has warned that without a significant increase in the effort to curb the crisis, warming is expected to severely harm global economies.

Prime Minister Lapid said that setting a submission deadline for the government ministries is an “important step” in preparing for the crisis. Minister Zandberg added that “early preparation on the national level is critical to saving lives and the environment.”