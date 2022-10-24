Israeli Army Suspends Two Soldiers and an Officer After Beating of a Palestinian in Hebron

The Israeli army suspended on Monday a soldier who attacked a Palestinian police officer in Hebron last week, as well as an officer and another soldier who did not act to prevent the attack.

The military police also opened an investigation into the incident, and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said that “this is a serious incident that blatantly deviates from the values of the IDF, the spirit of the IDF and the norms expected of IDF soldiers and commanders.”

The incident – captured on video and shared on social media – shows a soldier holding up a Palestinian policeman who is lying on the floor and then pinning him to a wall, then kicking and slamming him against the wall several times. Another soldier is seen walking past and another soldier sitting in a vehicle nearby.

The 49-year-old Palestinian, Muneer Jaber, said he was attacked after defending his son, who had been attacked by the soldiers first. Jaber, who lives close to a checkpoint inside Hebron, said that Israeli soldiers arrested his neighbor yesterday and kept him at the checkpoint. When the mother of the neighbor urged the troops to release her son, they screamed at her and barred her from the area.

"I was at the entrance to my house with my 18-year-old son," Jaber said. "The soldiers came and took my son to the checkpoint and started attacking him. They kicked him and beat him with their hands."

"I asked them what they were doing, so they grabbed me and put us against a wall," Jaber said. "They kicked me and hit my leg and hands with their weapons. I'm still in pain. One of them took my phone. They knocked me to the floor and handcuffed me."

The entire incident lasted more than an hour, according to Jaber, during which he was held barefoot at the checkpoint. The soldiers wanted to take him, his son and his brother, who was also arrested in the meantime, to a nearby military outpost. They took him to his house to get his shoes when another soldier intervened resulting in their release.

A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance arrived to treat him, but he did not need to be taken to a hospital. Six soldiers participated in the violent incident, according to Jaber. Two beat him and four others watched from the sidelines.

Last Friday, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian olive growers in the West Bank village of Burin with the clear cooperation of Israeli security forces, according to human rights organization Yesh Din. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that two Palestinians were lightly wounded during the incident.

The rights group also released footage of settlers marching towards the village with slings, accompanied by an Israeli soldier, and proceeding to hurl stones at houses in the village, causing damages of up to thousands of shekels to solar panels used to generate electricity.

Earlier this October as well, an Israeli soldier was filmed shooting at houses in the village of Hawara, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. The soldier claimed to his commanders that while leaving for his Sukkot holiday break a stone was thrown at his car, and that in response he got out and shot at the houses in the village.

According to sources familiar with the situation however, the army doubts his version of events due to the documented footage and views his conduct as a serious matter.