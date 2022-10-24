Israeli Arab Victim of Beating in Bat Yam Last Year Testifies in Court

The Arab victim of an assault by Jewish Israelis in May 2021, testified on Monday against the 13 defendants, most of whom are charged with committing an act of terror during the riots that had spread across Israel at the time.

In the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, a mob of right-wing Jewish extremists pulled Said Moussa out of his car and beat him. He was evacuated for medical treatment in serious condition.

Open gallery view Said Mussa in the Tel Aviv District Court, Monday. "They destroyed my family." Credit: Itai Ron

“The defendants should look at what they did to me. They destroyed my family. I don’t remember 100 percent of what happened to me that evening, I rely on the court,” Moussa said before entering the courtroom.

When describing the assault, he said, “I saw people shouting ‘here’s an Arab, here’s an Arab’ and coming toward me. I tried to reverse [the car] and get away. I hit a car behind me with the driver inside. That’s what I remember,” adding “lucky for me, it was all caught on film.”

Plea bargains were reached with three of the defendants over the past year, while the indictments against most of the defendants charges them with committing an act of terror with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

At the start of the court session, which launched the evidentiary portion of the trial, the court convicted one defendant by his own confession, Shai Simhon, 41 from Bat Yam, of causing grievous bodily harm under severe circumstances and malicious damage to a vehicle.

Three days ago the prosecution informed the court that it had reached a plea bargain with Simhon without an agreement as to the penalty.

According to the amended indictment, Simhon was not part of the crowd during the assault, but encountered it on his way to his mother-in-law’s house. When he got out of his car he assumed it was a terror attack, and immediately after the incident he got in his car and drove away.

Another defendant, Lahav Nagauker Ohanina, was convicted in a plea bargain of inciting violence, inciting racism, racially motivated rioting and malicious damage to a vehicle. The Supreme Court sentenced Ohanina to 20 months in prison, after the prosecution appealed the original sentence of 12 months.

Ohanina set out from his house to the site where the crowd was gathering, stood on the outdoor counter of a restaurant and shouted “death to Arabs.” He entered the restaurant and threw bottles and chairs at the windows. When Moussa arrived, Ohanina threw bottles at his car and broke the windshield, spit at Moussa and stole items from his vehicle.

In June, Judge Benny Sagi sentenced defendant Yaakov Cohen to 15 months in prison. Cohen confessed and was convicted of causing grievous bodily injury under severe circumstances, but determined the attack was not racially motivated and was not convicted of committing an act of terror.

The prosecution sought a sentence of four to eight years in prison, but the judge ruled that Cohen had not been part of the earlier crowd that had organized for an assault by WhatsApp, and when he arrived on the scene he thought that Moussa had tried to carry out a car-ramming attack.

In February, it was reported that Moussa had attempted suicide, telling Haaretz that the state had not helped him enough. He has been suffering from depression since the assault saying “I’m sitting here for seven months, by myself on the sofa,” he told Haaretz in January.

Prior to the beating, dozens of right-wing activists marched in the city and attacked a number of Arab-owned businesses. The rioters smashed windows, threw objects and chanted racist slogans. “There was an estimate that a few dozen people would come – but in reality 300 people came,” a senior police officer told Haaretz.