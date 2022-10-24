Iran Arrests Ten 'Agents Working for Israel,' According to Report
According to the reports from Tehran, the ten suspects burned cars and homes belonging to people affiliated with security services
An Iranian flag flutters in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, in early 2020.Credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP
Iran has arrested ten "agents working for Israel" in West Azerbaijan, Fars news agency reported. These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added.
According to the reports, the ten suspects burned cars and homes belonging to people affiliated with Iranian security services.
The detainees also held direct video calls with Mossad officers and were active in West Azerbaijan, Tehran and Hormozgan, the report claimed.
