Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Iran Arrests Ten 'Agents Working for Israel,' According to Report

According to the reports from Tehran, the ten suspects burned cars and homes belonging to people affiliated with security services

Jack Khoury
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
An Iranian flag flutters in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, in early 2020.
An Iranian flag flutters in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, in early 2020.Credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP
Jack Khoury
Reuters

Iran has arrested ten "agents working for Israel" in West Azerbaijan, Fars news agency reported. These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added.

According to the reports, the ten suspects burned cars and homes belonging to people affiliated with Iranian security services.

The detainees also held direct video calls with Mossad officers and were active in West Azerbaijan, Tehran and Hormozgan, the report claimed.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?