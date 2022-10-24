'I Was Asked to Bring Champagne to Casearea. Netanyahu Pointed Me to the Kitchen'

A driver for two Israeli businessmen detailed the lavish gifts he was instructed to deliver to then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including numerous cases of champagne and cigars, during his testimony in the former prime minister's corruption trial.

Yonatan Hasson, who manages the household affairs of Arnon Milchan and James Packer – the billionaires embroiled in Netanyahu's corruption cases – explained that while his deliveries began as gifts for specific events, they did not remain that way.

The driver testified that he brought in total around 20 to 25 shipments of champagne boxes, sometimes including cigars, to the former prime minister.

"Let's just say that throughout the whole period, they didn't have 25 birthdays," Hasson said.

Open gallery view Yonathan Hasson testifies in Case 1000 on Monday. Credit: Oren Ben Hakon

Netanyahu, who stands trial for fraud and breach of trust, is said to have received favors from the two businessmen with an aggregate value of hundreds of thousands shekels, according to the indictment.

Hasson said that throughout the course of these deliveries, there were three instances in which he did not drop the gifts off directly at the Prime Minister's residence in Balfour.

"One time, I was asked to bring two cases of champagne to Caesarea. When I got there, the one who opened the door was Netanyahu. He pointed in the direction of the kitchen, and that's where the story ends," the driver said.

When asked about the cigar purchases for Arnon Milchan and James Packer, Hasson explained that "99 percent" of them were intended to be delivered to Netanyahu.

The driver added that the two businessmen were also "100 percent" aware of all the gifts bought on their behalf for the Netanyahus.

"Milchan is aware of everything that comes out of his house, every little thing bought through him for the Netanyahus. Regarding Packer, he also knew about this whole issue but asked not to be informed about every little thing," Hasson testified.