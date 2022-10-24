Gantz Appoints Gen. Amir Baram as Israel's Army Deputy Chief of Staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has appointed Maj. Gen. Amir Baram as Deputy Chief of Staff on the recommendation of outgoing Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and incoming Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Gantz called Baram "a high-quality, thorough officer, with extensive operational experience, who in recent years has led significant and successful initiatives in the northern sector, and possesses all the necessary qualities to fulfill the mission and serve as deputy chief of staff."

Baram completed most of his service in the IDF's Paratroopers Brigade. Among other things, he commanded the brigade patrol on the eve of the withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, the 890th battalion during Operation "Defensive Shield" two years later and the brigade itself about a decade ago.

Open gallery view Amir Baram and Benny Gantz, on Monday. Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Defense Ministry

In addition, he was also the commander of the 91st Galilee Division, commander of the Northern Corps, of military colleges and of the 98th division.

In February 1999 he interrupted his law studies after being urgently called upon to command the paratrooper reconnaissance unit when his friend Maj. Eitan Belhassan was killed in an encounter with Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon.

He was appointed head of the Northern Command in 2019 and held the position until last September.

Elaborating upon the end of his role as commander-in-chief, Baram said "From an operational point of view we were engaged in preparing for a war centered in Lebanon, and we improved offensive readiness and fitness in additional dimensions beyond land as well.

"If war is forbidden, we will make it powerful and deadly at the front and beyond," Baram said.