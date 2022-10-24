Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Gantz Appoints Gen. Amir Baram as Israel's Army Deputy Chief of Staff

Baram, who until recently served as chief of Israel's Northern Command, was appointed on the recommendation of outgoing Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and incoming Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. According to Gantz, Baram 'has led significant and successful initiatives in the north in recent years'

Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram, in 2019.
Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram, in 2019.Credit: Gil Eliyahu
Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has appointed Maj. Gen. Amir Baram as Deputy Chief of Staff on the recommendation of outgoing Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and incoming Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Gantz called Baram "a high-quality, thorough officer, with extensive operational experience, who in recent years has led significant and successful initiatives in the northern sector, and possesses all the necessary qualities to fulfill the mission and serve as deputy chief of staff."

Baram completed most of his service in the IDF's Paratroopers Brigade. Among other things, he commanded the brigade patrol on the eve of the withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, the 890th battalion during Operation "Defensive Shield" two years later and the brigade itself about a decade ago.

Amir Baram and Benny Gantz, on Monday.Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Defense Ministry

In addition, he was also the commander of the 91st Galilee Division, commander of the Northern Corps, of military colleges and of the 98th division.

In February 1999 he interrupted his law studies after being urgently called upon to command the paratrooper reconnaissance unit when his friend Maj. Eitan Belhassan was killed in an encounter with Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon.

He was appointed head of the Northern Command in 2019 and held the position until last September.

Elaborating upon the end of his role as commander-in-chief, Baram said "From an operational point of view we were engaged in preparing for a war centered in Lebanon, and we improved offensive readiness and fitness in additional dimensions beyond land as well.

"If war is forbidden, we will make it powerful and deadly at the front and beyond," Baram said.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?