Doctors Call to Fire Israeli Hospital Department Head Over Racist Comments

An organization for Arab doctors has called for the immediate dismissal of a cardiac surgery director in Be’er Sheva over his racist comments on Arab birthrates and “the Arab womb.”

The Arab Doctors Association of the Negev demanded that Prof. Gideon Sahar, a department head at Soroka Medical Center, be fired after he claimed that Arabs are a “problematic population” and said that the “birthrate [of the Arab womb] is defeating us.”

Sahar delivered his comments at a gathering in the upscale Be’er Sheva suburb of Omer, where Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was speaking. At the event, the department head called to cut certain state benefits for Arab families, which he alleged incentivized them to have more children.

“There’s an oxymoron here. We encourage it with the children’s allowances… and so I think that maybe we should think about a regressive children’s allowance,” Sahar said.

He proposed an alternate program where “the first child gets [the children’s allowance], then the second and possibly the third, the fourth doesn’t get it and the fifth maybe gets a fine.” Shaked responded that the plan was not practical.

Open gallery view The entrance to the emergency room at the Soroka Medical Center, 2021. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

According to health data from Israel’s Central Statistics Bureau, the average number of newborns in 2020 was 2.82 for Arab women and 2.88 for women classified as “Jewish and other.”

Dr. Naim Abu Freha, a senior gastroenterologist at Soroka and chairman of the Arab Doctors Association of the Negev, told Haaretz: “We have already approached all the relevant officials this morning. We are collecting signatures from Arab doctors in the south and are asking to dismiss [Sahar].”

Freha added that the organizers are sending a harsh letter on the matter to the head of Clalit, the health maintenance organization which owns Soroka. Freha said the letter was also sent to Soroka’s directors, as well as to the Health Ministry and to the Israel Medical Association.

“As representatives of Arab physicians in the Negev and as representatives of the population, we have absolutely no confidence that this department head will take care of patients of Arab origin in the south, and he should be immediately dismissed,” the letter said.

“A person who considers the Arab womb a threat has no place in the health care system, and certainly cannot care for the hearts of Arabs,” the message continued.

Soroka Medical Center later said that Sahar’s remarks “were delivered at a private event and do not represent the hospital or its employees.”

It added that the department head apologized for his comments in a conversation with the hospital's board. The Clalit HMO did not respond to a request for comment.

Jafar Farah, head of the Mossawa Center, which promotes the civil rights of Arabs in Israel, said: “It’s shocking to discover again and again that there are racist doctors in Israel, who propose racist actions against Arab women. After [Sahar] said this publicly, it’s frightening to think about what he is capable of when he makes the decision to save an Arab life in the operating room.”

Farah said that “in a properly run country, such a doctor would be suspended from the health care system and punished for racist incitement.”

Arab lawmaker Aida Touma-Sliman tweeted a video of the incident, slamming the exchange as an example of race theory and wondering “what Shaked would say to a German doctor who would talk about the threat of the Jewish womb to the Aryan nation.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz denounced Sahar’s comments, which he said “smack of racism” and do not reflect Israel's health care system.