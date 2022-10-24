Haaretz Democracy Conference | Zelenskyy Warns Israel: Putin Will Help Iran Go Nuclear in Exchange for Drones
Ukraine’s president tells Haaretz Democracy Conference that Tehran’s sale of suicide drones to Moscow happened partly because Israel decided to remain neutral in the conflict
Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, saying Israel could have prevented the two countries’ burgeoning alliance.
