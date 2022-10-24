These Jewish Museums Focus on How Jews Lived, Not How They Died

Toward the end of the Middle Ages, in 1421, the synagogue in Vienna was demolished and the city’s Jewish community was in ruins. It revived in the 18th century, however, and became one of the most magnificent Jewish communities in pre-World War II Europe. In the 1990s, there was an awakening and a move toward commemorating the communities that had disappeared. Monuments were built, new Jewish museums were opened and existing ones were renovated.

In Vienna, where a Jewish museum had been built for the first time in the 19th century but was closed in the wake of the Anschluss in 1938, a new museum was established in the mid-1990s in Palais Eskeles (formerly the home of a noble Jewish family). Among the most famous objects on display there is Theodor Herzl’s bicycle.

Around the same time, it was decided to build a memorial structure in the Judenplatz, a square that was once the center of the city’s Jewish life. The monument was designed by English artist Rachel Whiteread, and takes the form of a large concrete structure known as the Nameless Library, with numerous shelves of books.

On the base in front is an inscription dedicated to the memory of the Austrian victims of the Holocaust, featuring the names of the concentration camps where they were murdered. The double doors at the front of the concrete structure are closed and do not have handles.

Open gallery view Vienna's Museum Judenplatz. Credit: Roman Yanushevsky / Shutterstock

In excavations carried out during its construction, remains of the forementioned Medieval Or Zarua Synagogue were discovered. Because of these finds, it was decided to build an annex to Vienna’s main Jewish museum there, the Museum Judenplatz. The archaeological remains of the synagogue and a model of it are on display there.

Tourists who visit the site may be a bit confused. As is true of other Jewish museums in Europe that are situated in central locations – in Venice, Frankfurt, Munich, Paris and elsewhere – the immediate surroundings are completely urban and chock-full of cafes, shops and pedestrians, while the museums themselves are protected, the remnants of a magnificent past housed inside surrounded by security guards.

The Or Zarua Synagogue – named after Rabbi Isaac Ben Moses of Vienna, author of a major work on halakha (Jewish law) – was built in the mid-13th century. It was subsequently brightened with colorful floor tiles and expanded, until it covered 465 square meters and became one of the largest synagogues of the Middle Ages.

Researchers believe that the main yeshiva of Vienna was housed in its northern section. But out of all this magnificence, only the foundations have survived. Thus, in reality, the visitor walks around remnants that constitute a sort of monument in and of themselves. The museum’s decision not to restore the synagogue as a whole is related in part to the absence of a strong, traditional Jewish community in Vienna.

Similar to the museum in Vienna, with its two branches, other Jewish museums around the world also stand out in the urban landscape – examples of this are found in Warsaw, New York and Amsterdam. There are also small museums next to synagogues, such as in Italy, which combine commemoration of a local community that perished with objects of Judaica. Just one Jewish museum exists in Arab countries, in Casablanca in Morocco; as with other such museums, it too was established as a private initiative.

“There are many differences between Jewish museums in Israel, Europe and North America and variations in each country as well,” says Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, professor emerita at New York University, who headed the team that set up the permanent exhibitions at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw.

“Museums in post-communist countries are often quite different from those in the rest of Europe. Museums in places that had large Jewish communities before World War II, for example, Poland, are different from those that did not. There are differences between Holocaust museums in North America, which are about an event that took place somewhere else, and those in Germany and Poland, the epicenter of the genocide. These differences are also reflected in their role and impact locally and internationally. That’s the big picture.”

Open gallery view Hetty Berg, director of the Berlin Jewish Museum. Credit: Jüdisches Museum Berlin

When was Jewish art first displayed in a museum? In an article on that subject, Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, a scholar of Jewish studies who also serves as chief curator of the Warsaw museum, cited Jewish art historian Rachel Wischnitzer, who wrote that in 1863 French archaeologist Louis Félicien Joseph Caignart de Saulcy brought a sarcophagus he had found in excavations in Jerusalem to the Louvre in Paris. This attracted great interest, and subsequently artifacts related to Jewish communities began finding their way to different museums around the world.

Kirshenblatt-Gimblett notes that even earlier, in 1855, Jewish objects were purchased for the Victoria and Albert Museum in London – even before it opened – due to people’s interest in the “People of the Book.” In the United States, the oldest collection of Judaica was established in 1887 within the framework of the religions collection of Washington’s Smithsonian Institution. Generally, it can be said then that interest in objects of Judaica and in Jewish art and archaeology dates to the middle of the 19th century.

The Jewish Museum in New York was the first to showcase contemporary art. It was founded in 1904 and since 1947 has operated from the former Felix Warburg House on Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, along Museum Mile and near the Guggenheim Museum. The museum’s collection boasts 30,000 items; in the featured collection exhibit there are 450. In the 1960s, the museum began mounting exhibits of contemporary Jewish art, like the ground-breaking exhibit Primary Structures of works by British and American sculptors, as well as a show by abstract painter Ad Reinhardt.

Open gallery view The POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw. Credit: Czarek Sokolowski/AP

“The Jewish Museum in New York made a surprising move in the 1960s, when it began exhibiting contemporary art, at a time when other museums were not doing so, followed by a period when it took a more cultural and historical approach,” Kirshenblatt-Gimblett says. “It has since returned to its golden moment in the 1960s as inspiration for its redefined mission – to explore the Jewish experience through art. This approach holds considerable appeal for a younger demographic and wider audience.”

“With each exhibition,” the New York museum’s director, Claudia Gould, says, “we ask ourselves two questions – why the Jewish Museum and why now?” The share of contemporary art displayed at the museum changes according to the circumstances and various other display considerations, she adds.

An example of the contemporary artistic thrust in Jewish museums today can be seen in the museum in Amsterdam, where an exhibition entitled “A Place of Our Own” by Israeli artist and photographer Iris Hassid is now on display. In it she combines photographs and videos focusing on four Palestinian-Israeli women and integrates texts in English, Dutch, Hebrew and Arabic.

“This is not a political exhibition and that is what unique about it,” Hassid explains. “It shows the daily struggles that people face even in a free, secular city like Tel Aviv. Emile Schrijver, director of the museum, said that this is in keeping with its purpose: to spark debate on the relationship between Jews and Arabs in the State of Israel.”

Prof. Kirshenblatt-Gimblett oberves that many Jewish museums have changed their approach and are assuming more of a role as agents of change regarding current issues such as climate change, social justice and human rights.

“Some of these museums are more activist than others,” she says. “At one end of the spectrum is the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center, which has been active in defending immigrant rights and building partnerships with Latino and African American organizations in Tucson. At the other end of the spectrum is the ANU Museum of the Jewish People [the former Diaspora Museum in Tel Aviv], which offers an inclusive sense of Jewish identity based on the notion of Jewish peoplehood – the ‘We’ and the ‘Us’” – the word anu means “we” or “us” in Hebrew.

“Their tagline is ‘You are part of the story.’ When I asked who the museum was for, I was told: ‘For us and for those who are interested in us.’ It follows that the ‘You’ in ‘You are part of the story’ is the ‘Us’ of ANU – Jews. This, it could be said, makes ANU the most Jewish of Jewish museums, the most inclusively and exclusively Jewish museum. If the old Beit Hatefutsoth was a Zionist museum, ANU is an Israeli museum, recentering Israel as well as itself within a polycentric Jewish world.”

Open gallery view The Jewish Museum in New York. Credit: Osugi/Shutterstock

BDS uproar in Berlin

Two of the most significant players in the new wave of Jewish museums in Europe are the POLIN Museum in Warsaw and the Jewish Museum in Berlin. About six months after the Nazis came to power in 1933, Karl Schwarz, who would later become the first curator of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, arrived in British Mandatory Palestine.

Several months before his aliyah, Schwarz founded the Jewish Museum in Berlin, on the basis of an extensive art collection that included Judaica and works by contemporary artists like Lesser Ury, Max Liebermann and Arnold Zadikow. The museum opened just six days before the Nazis rose to power. Schwarz decided not to remain in Germany, but the museum remained in operation until 1938, when it was forced to shut its doors. It reopened in 2001, two days before the September 11 attacks.

The museum comprises an old baroque-style building, which formerly housed the Berlin Museum, and a new deconstructivist-style structure designed by Jewish architect Daniel Liebeskind, which from above resembles a slithering snake with slitted facades. Walking through the somber building is akin to wandering about in a maze.

The permanent exhibition was replaced in August 2020 with one called “Jewish Life in Germany: Past and Present.” Spread over more than 3,500 square meters, it tells the story of Jewish life in Germany from earliest times until the present, from a Jewish vantage point. The oldest item on display comes from the city of Rothenburg in Bavaria, home of the 13th-century sage the Maharam of Rothenburg.

Open gallery view A work by Jonathan Horowitz, 'Untitled (Arbeit Macht Frei).' Credit: Kris Graves / Jewish Museum, NY

Another large chunk of the museum is devoted to Moses Mendelssohn. Israeli artist Gilad Ratman’s video work “Drummerrsss” fits in with the trend of featuring contemporary art in Jewish museums.

A few years ago, there was a public outcry after the Berlin museum’s director since 2014, Prof. Peter Schäfer, voiced support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and for freedom of expression. Shafer supported a petition circulated by Jewish intellectuals that called for the BDS movement not to be labeled as antisemitic and described boycotting as “a legitimate and nonviolent protest tool.”

In 2019, Schäfer announced that he had decided to step down to avoid any further harm to the museum. He was replaced by Hetty Berg, who had 30 years of experience at Amsterdam’s Museum of Jewish History, and also served as its curator and director.

Like most of her counterparts, Berg stresses that her institution is not a Holocaust museum: “We show Jewish life and culture, even though the Holocaust is the part of history most people associate with Jews and Judaism in Germany. Our permanent exhibition and our temporary exhibitions reach far beyond 1945, because 1945 was not an end point: We present Jewish history and culture in Germany until today. There is much to tell about Jewish life in the present, and I want visitors to get acquainted with it. Especially in Berlin, the diversity and vitality of Jewish culture is very present. And we give space to these new, multi-layered Jewish perspectives.”

Open gallery view Theodor Herzl's bicycle displayed in Vienna. Credit: Klaus Pichler

Regarding the new spirit and role that have come to typify her museum and others around the world, Berg says that “in the 21st century, the museum is also a social place for me. Especially in times of increasing right-wing populism and antisemitism, the Jewish Museum Berlin must continue to play a socially relevant role in the future and be an open place for debate and encounters.”

To what extent would Berg acquiesce and accept Israeli art that may already be exhibited in New York or the Netherlands, say, but would be sensitive in the German context? In 2019, when Berg was the curator at Amsterdam’s Jewish Museum, it mounted an exhibition by the late Israeli artist Uri Katzenstein, curated by Ronit Eden, featuring a swastika-inspired arrangement of chairs. But Berg says that they were not displayed in an inflammatory manner.

“The artist used two chairs whose form alluded to the swastika. We showed the chairs and the movie of the performance of Uri Katzenstein and his son. I think this work of art could also be shown in our museum [in Berlin] in the right context. A swastika could appear in different contexts – in historical photos the swastika appears very often – and it seems to me the context of using such symbols is crucial.”

Warsaw’s POLIN museum, which opened in 2014, also aspires to present major exhibitions about Jewish life. As its director, Prof. Dariusz Stola, told Haaretz at the time: “If someone kills me tomorrow, I would want people to remember my life, not just my death.”

The idea for the museum was first proposed in 1993, four years after the fall of communism, says Prof. Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, and it was inspired by the opening of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

“A Jewish NGO in Warsaw, the Association of the Jewish Historical Institute of Poland, came up with the idea, not the government or the municipality – they joined the project more than a decade later, although the municipality had allocated land for the future museum earlier,” she explains. “Facing the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes, POLIN Museum completes the memorial complex by telling the story of how Jews lived, and not only how they died.”

Open gallery view Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett. Headed the team that set up the permanent exhibitions at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw. Credit: Piotr Malecki

The core exhibition, director Stola says, is based on a story, not a collection. “It began without a collection, although it has since amassed about 10,000 objects,” she says, “and it was decided that a multimedia narrative exhibition was the most powerful way to present the thousand-year history of Polish Jews, a large minority in Poland and once the largest Jewish community in the world.”

Polish Christians, he adds, have shown great interest in the museum: “The proportion of visitors depends on the season, so 50 to 70 percent from Poland. About half of the international visitors are Jews from Israel and the Diaspora.”

Architecturally, too, the Warsaw and Berlin museums are part of a new wave. The latter continues the trend ushered in by the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, with the museum’s architecture being iconic in itself. The Warsaw museum, designed by Finnish architects, has a more reserved and less capricious design, but still has a prominent presence.

Kirshenblatt-Gimblett notes that “the location of the museum and its architecture play an important role. ANU is located on the Tel Aviv University campus some distance from the city center, so it cannot depend on foot traffic and spontaneous visits – it is a destination and requires advance planning. Some Jewish museums are located in historic buildings, often synagogues, others in spectacular new buildings. The POLIN museum’s building, the work of Rainer Mahlamäki, is an architectural gem perfectly suited to its location and function.”

The antisemitic element

The Jewish museums also play an indirect role in coping with boycott movements, although they do not always express themselves politically. Unlike Prof. Shafer at the Berlin Museum, his successor, Hetty Berg, has spoken out several times in the past against BDS, but admits that it is “not the main task of the Jewish Museum Berlin to fight antisemitism. That is a task for society as a whole. But of course, I hope that we can counteract and reduce prejudices against Jews by sharing knowledge. Because most people know so little about Jews, there are so many false images about them: clichés, stereotypes. With everything we offer, we hope to nuance those images and counter them. I’m an optimistic person and I believe that knowledge is a weapon against antisemitism.”

Open gallery view An artist's rendition of the new museum in Albania. Credit: Kimmel Eshkolot Architects

Claudia Gould, of the Jewish Museum in New York, says the best way to fight antisemitism is through exhibitions that examine its influence on culture. She cites the exhibition on art looted by the Nazis (“Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art”) that her museum showed through January 2022, featuring works by Paul Cezanne, Marc Chagall, Gustave Courbet, Paul Klee, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Camille Pissarro alongside works by four contemporary artists, including the Israelis Dor Guez and Hadar Gad.

Gould also mentions a show called “We Fight to Build a Free World” by artist Jonathan Horowitz, which examined how artists have responded to the rise of authoritarian regimes and xenophobia, and also dealt with immigration and cultural identity. The idea for that exhibition came in 2017 amid a spike in antisemitic incidents, and included an untitled work by Horowitz that was a replica of the famous Arbeit Macht Frei sign from Auschwitz broken into three pieces – inspired by the 2009 theft of the sign by a Swedish criminal and its subsequent return in three pieces.

One person who does believe that museums have an important role to play in combatting antisemitism is Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nahman Shai, who has visited numerous Jewish museums in recent years.

“Anti-Israelism is the new antisemitism and we see it spurring antisemitic incidents,” he says. “Therefore these museums are also important to Jews in the Diaspora. This is a tool that enables an internal connection in the community. Israel of course does not support the museums financially, the government barely provides funding for museums in Israel, but when I visit these places I see that they are a means for spreading contemporary Jewish and Israeli culture to non-Jewish communities as well as to Jewish communities.”

Open gallery view Claudia Gould. “With each exhibition we ask ourselves two questions – why the Jewish Museum and why now?” Credit: Will Ragozzino

Albanian newcomer

What would a Jewish museum be doing in the port city of Vlorë in Albania – a Muslim-majority country with a virtually nonexistent Jewish community? Before World War II, some 300 Jews lived in Albania. The minutes of the Wannsee Conference put the number of Albanian Jews at just 200 – and the fact that this tiny number is mentioned at all is further evidence of the Nazis’ zeal to pursue the Holocaust. But during the Holocaust, Albania was one of the few countries in Europe where the number of Jews grew, reaching approximately 2,000, thanks to the protection extended to Jews by Muslim Albanians, who sheltered them on their escape routes from neighboring countries.

In fact, Albania already had a very small Jewish museum called the Solomon Museum in the city of Berat, to which Jews came from Spain in the 16th century. It is mainly devoted to depicting how Jews were saved by Muslims and Christians during the Holocaust.

“This is a small, private museum, a labor of love,” Prof. Kirshenblatt-Gimblett says. Modest in scale, it tells the story of how Muslims and Christians in the country helped save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust. It is what I would call a ‘vernacular museum,’ a genre unto itself.”

The new institution is the brainchild of the Albanian-American Development Foundation. Alketa Kurrizo, who represents that NGO, explains that there is a documented Jewish presence in Albania dating back to the second century C.E. At the end of the 14th century, Romaniote Jews, originally from the Balkans, migrated from Greece to Albania. In the late 15th century, during the Inquisition, the Turkish sultan invited the Jews to live under Muslim rule in the Ottoman Empire and some Spanish Jews took up residence in Albania, as well.

Until the 1990s, Vlorë was the seat of the tiny Jewish community and was thus chosen as the site of the museum rather than the capital, Tirana. It will be built across from where the city’s synagogue stood and will be part of a cultural compound, including a history museum and an ethnography museum.

The Israeli firm Kimmel Eshkolot Architects, which previously designed the memorial hall on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem and the Museum of Natural History at Tel Aviv University, won the international competition to design the Vlorë building, which will be relatively small with an area of 1,300 square meters. Two stories will eventually be added to the main building, which must undergo historical preservation. The architects have also designed an external public meeting area that will serve as a memorial spot, too.

The entry pavilion avoids unwieldy elements like fences or a guard post, and is designed to resemble a block of stone. “We wanted a type of icon at the entrance,” says architect Limor Amrani. Beneath it will be a space for rotating exhibitions that can be accessed independently of the main building. Contemporary materials will be used in the add-ons to the historical premises.

“The planning is on a pleasant, human scale. There’s a feeling there of a place that hadn’t been overcome by progress and we wanted to create an addition that would fit in with that,” says architect Assaf Kimmel. “We met with the prime minister, Edi Rama, who is also an artist, and showed him the project plans. We also met with the culture minister, Elva Margariti, who is an architect and is also overseeing the design.”

The various elements that make up the site – the central building, the entry pavilion and the memorial area – form a triangular space that the architects are dedicating to a local concept know as Besa. As scholars at the Yad Vashem Holocaust center in Jeruslem describe it, “assistance afforded to the Jews may have been grounded in an Albanian code of honor – ‘Besa.’ Besa literally means ‘to keep the promise.’ Its significance was that once a family was hosted by Albanians, they could trust them with their lives.”