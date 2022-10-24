Lapid, Livni and Finally Zelenskyy: How Haaretz's Democracy Conference Unfolded
- Zelenskyy warns Israel: Putin will help Iran go nuclear in exchange for drones
- Hadash-Ta'al encourages voters to turn out, criticizes Israeli center-left
- Livni accuses Netanyahu of joining together with West Bank settlers and the ultra-Orthodox
- Gantz vows to sit in opposition if Netanyahu wins next election
- Michaeli defends decision not to join forces with Meretz
- Lapid: Despite ‘grave danger’ to democracy, ‘I have never been more hopeful about the future’
Zelenskyy warns Israel: Putin will help Iran go nuclear in exchange for drones
Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, saying Israel could have prevented the two countries’ burgeoning alliance.
Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a prerecorded video message, the Ukrainian leader said that Iran’s sale of suicide drones and provision of military instructors to Russian forces operating in his country would not have been possible without Israel’s decision to stay neutral in the conflict.
Full transcript of Zelenskyy's speech at Haaretz Democracy Conference
I am recording this address to you after the regular meeting of the staff of the supreme commander-in-chief. The staff is the highest body in Ukraine, which provides collegial management of the defense of our state. The military, intelligence, heads of special services and law enforcement agencies, the speaker of the parliament, ministers and other top officials – everyone whom the protection of Ukraine depends on, participate in these meetings. It is in this format that we adopt key defense decisions.
Hadash-Ta'al encourages voters to turn out, criticizes Israeli center-left
Hadash chairman Ayman Odeh emphasized Monday that "Everything should be done to increase voting percentages in Arab society." He added also that "We need to stand up to the arrogance of the center-left toward Arab citizens."
Ta'al party leader Ahmad Tibi echoed Odeh, saying "The voting rate is the most important thing – both for the Jews and for the Arabs." Encouraging voters to "go out and make an impact," he said "It is possible to reach a voting percentage of at least 50 percent in Arab society. It is also possible to curb the Jewish fascist party," referring to Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right bloc.
Tzipi Livni: The settlers and the ultra-Orthodox teamed up with Netanyahu in order to destroy democracy
Former acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni on Monday accused opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu of joining together with West Bank settlers and the ultra-Orthodox —who "prefer a state of Halacha to a state of law”— to destroy Israeli democracy.
Speaking with Haaretz Deputy Editor Noa Landau at the paper’s Democracy Conference in Tel Aviv, Livni said that while many think the main struggle is against the “[Itamar] Ben-Gvir wielding a gun,” “this is not the election.”
"The election is between those who want a democratic Jewish state and those who want a state without political and security borders and without a judicial system... We are sitting on a barrel of explosives and they will ignite her,” she said.
Michaeli defends decision not to join forces with Meretz
Labor Party Chairman Merav Michaeli defended her decision not to run on a joint ticket with Meretz at Haaretz’s Democracy Conference on Monday, stating that the two left-wing factions were "the democratic, significant and last mandates in the Israeli Knesset” and that she would "not lend a hand to reducing the number of mandates.”
"We tried it once and got cut in half. I won't do it again,” Michaeli declared, referencing a previous joint run in 2020.
This September, Michaeli rejected Prime Minister Yair Lapid's offer to grant her party ministerial portfolios regardless of its eventual size at the Knesset in a bid to push Labor to run on a joint ticket with Meretz ahead of the November election.
According to the offer, Lapid would have secured 10 ministerial appointments for Labor, even if it scores less than 10 seats in the election. The prime minister also reportedly offered to reserve slots on his Yesh Atid party's roster for Labor candidates who would otherwise not make it into the Knesset.
According to Yesh Atid sources, Michaeli declined the offer and refused to hold further talks on the matter.
Speaking at the Haaretz conference following Michaeli, Meretz leader Zehava Galon said that she had been “ready” for a unified list in which she would have stood for Knesset in the number two slot, behind Michaeli.
Gantz vows to sit in opposition if Netanyahu wins next election
Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday declared his that he is ready to sit in the opposition if former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wins next week’s Knesset election.
Speaking at Haaretz’s Democracy Conference, the chairman of the centrist Kahol Lavan ruled out sitting in a coalition with Netanyahu, less than a week after reassuring his party’s lawmakers that he would not allow himself to be taken in by any potential rotation deals.
Complaining about the radicalization of Israeli politics, Gantz stated that “if, after the elections, an extreme and racist government is established led by Netanyahu, with [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Betzalel] Smotrich as senior ministers in the security cabinet, we will turn from a liberal democracy to a hollow democracy in a very short time.”
Netanyahu, he continued, “will have no restraints when it comes to his political and legal survival” and if Ben-Gvir, who heads the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party, “demands it, he will get it.”
“If Smotrich demands the keys To the Ministry of Defense, he will accept it. The road to the dismissal of the ombudsman and possibly senior officials in the defense system is short. This is not a nightmare scenario - it is a very realistic scenario,” he continued.
“If the Netanyahu bloc has 61 mandates, he will form the government. If Netanyahu forms a government, I will respect the people's choice and support him from the opposition.”
Asserting that he “will not sit with Netanyahu under any scenario,” he said that he had laid “down on the fence once for the sake of Israeli democracy, I preserved Israel's security, I prevented Netanyahu from taking over the Ministry of Justice and I took half the government from him.”
But now “there is no longer any justification for joining Netanyahu at any cost. This time, democracy needs to be protected only at the ballot box.”
Gantz had previously entered such a deal with the country’s longest serving prime minister in April 2020 but Netanyahu moved to dissolve the Knesset less than a year later, after Likud backtracked on its coalition agreement and demanded a one-year budget rather than one for two-year, with an eye to scuttling the agreement to rotate the premiership the following year.
Gantz holds an extremely bitter personal grudge against Netanyahu, especially after several contentious elections.
Despite this, Gantz and Prime Minister Lapid and what is known as their “circles” traded accusations last week over which of them will form a government with Netanyahu. However, it is widely believed that Gantz understands that his political legitimacy would suffer from another deal with Netranyahu.
Lapid: Despite ‘grave danger’ to democracy, ‘I have never been more hopeful about the future’
Israeli democracy “is in grave danger” but “I have never been more hopeful about the future of the State of Israel,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid declared on Monday, just over a week before the country’s fifth election in three years.
Speaking at Haaretz’s Democracy Conference in Tel Aviv, Lapid said that he had “never been more convinced” that “if we make the right moves, if we make the right choices, this place can flourish and succeed and prosper and become a model society where no one is left behind.”
“I am at the head of a movement that believes that the State of Israel not only needs change, it can also make it happen. I believe that we have the power, and we have the intelligence, and today we already have the political experience and knowledge that can bring about changes that we never dreamed of, and changes that we did dream of.”
And while “our democracy is in grave danger,” there are also “many, many good people here who are not willing to let that happen,” he continued. “They fought for their country last time. They went to the bridges, they went out to demonstrate, they were beaten and cursed and they continued to struggle. And they are ready to do it this time too.”
The rise of far right Kahanist politicians like Itamar Ben-Gvir “is not a decree of fate and the dark and inevitable future of the State of Israel. The future of the State of Israel is something we will decide.”
Lapid also sounded a hopeful note for the resolution of a long laundry-list of social, economic and strategic issues, stating that “we we can make a difference regarding the Palestinians” and “we can change the relationship between religion and state.”
“Too many people try to convince us that victory and change are impossible. Too many people have sunk into a gloomy pessimism. fleeing to the easy realms of cynicism. Sitting on the lines and firing witty arrows on Twitter,” he said.
“Most people did not believe that the government of change would be established, that would build the coalition that removed Netanyahu from office. But there were those who believed, and those who believed were the ones who determined reality. We believed, so we brought the change.”
"Palestinians, cost of living, religion and state, education crisis, energy, housing, climate, violence against women, violence in Arab society. Not everything will be solved. Sometimes we have to settle for the fact that if we work really hard it will only get better. But it will be better.”
