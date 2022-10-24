Lapid, Livni and Finally Zelenskyy: How Haaretz's Democracy Conference Unfolded

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday declared his that he is ready to sit in the opposition if former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wins next week’s Knesset election.

Speaking at Haaretz’s Democracy Conference, the chairman of the centrist Kahol Lavan ruled out sitting in a coalition with Netanyahu, less than a week after reassuring his party’s lawmakers that he would not allow himself to be taken in by any potential rotation deals.

Complaining about the radicalization of Israeli politics, Gantz stated that “if, after the elections, an extreme and racist government is established led by Netanyahu, with [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Betzalel] Smotrich as senior ministers in the security cabinet, we will turn from a liberal democracy to a hollow democracy in a very short time.”

Netanyahu, he continued, “will have no restraints when it comes to his political and legal survival” and if Ben-Gvir, who heads the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party, “demands it, he will get it.”

Open gallery view Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on Monday. Credit: Moti Milrod

“If Smotrich demands the keys To the Ministry of Defense, he will accept it. The road to the dismissal of the ombudsman and possibly senior officials in the defense system is short. This is not a nightmare scenario - it is a very realistic scenario,” he continued.

“If the Netanyahu bloc has 61 mandates, he will form the government. If Netanyahu forms a government, I will respect the people's choice and support him from the opposition.”

Asserting that he “will not sit with Netanyahu under any scenario,” he said that he had laid “down on the fence once for the sake of Israeli democracy, I preserved Israel's security, I prevented Netanyahu from taking over the Ministry of Justice and I took half the government from him.”

But now “there is no longer any justification for joining Netanyahu at any cost. This time, democracy needs to be protected only at the ballot box.”

Gantz had previously entered such a deal with the country’s longest serving prime minister in April 2020 but Netanyahu moved to dissolve the Knesset less than a year later, after Likud backtracked on its coalition agreement and demanded a one-year budget rather than one for two-year, with an eye to scuttling the agreement to rotate the premiership the following year.

Gantz holds an extremely bitter personal grudge against Netanyahu, especially after several contentious elections.

Despite this, Gantz and Prime Minister Lapid and what is known as their “circles” traded accusations last week over which of them will form a government with Netanyahu. However, it is widely believed that Gantz understands that his political legitimacy would suffer from another deal with Netranyahu.

