Post-split, Arab Parties Striving for 50% Turnout

Ten days to Election Day, the main challenge of the parties representing the Arab community remains getting their potential voters to the polls. According to internal surveys by Hadash-Ta’al, the United Arab List and Balad, the voting rate among Arabs is projected at 43-46 percent, with all three parties striving to reach a 50 percent target. Such a rate, they believe, will guarantee that they cross the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent of the vote and make it into Knesset.

Although the past two weeks have seen a certain rise in interest in the election among the Arab public, indifference is still palpable. The Arab street evinces no atmosphere of great competition between the parties, nor disputes among people as to whom to vote for. The three parties are currently focusing on home meetings and small rallies, with the main target being not emphasizing their differences from one another, but persuading voters to get out and vote. On top of the pressure to cross the threshold, another challenge arose the weekend: Balad rejected Hadash-Ta’al’s offer of a leftover votes agreement, which lead to an exchange of recriminations between the party leaders and deepened their rift.

Poll data over the weekend indicated that 100,000-120,000 people will vote for Balad. These numbers may not be sufficient to cross the electoral threshold, and may even endanger the other two parties, should the general voting rate not rise, yet Balad refuses to yield. The party will launch a campaign this week claiming they are only a few thousand votes short of making it into the Knesset, meant to convey a message to its supporters that the mission is perfectly doable. Party Chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh declared in an interview to Ashams Radio on Friday that Balad currently stands at 2.5 percent of the vote, not far from the 3.25 percent it needs.

Yet Balad sources admit that unlike its two competing parties, UAL and Hadash-Ta’al, it lacks a hardcore electoral base. To UAL, for instance, the entire Negev and southern Triangle area are a base worth tens of thousands of votes, whereas Hadash-Ta’al considers the Nazereth area and the Beit Netofa localities, including Sakhnin and Arabeh, as a stronghold. Balad hopes that the Yafo, Lod and Ramleh areas will prove to be such a base, but the party is focused on seeking potential voters in any Arab or mixed municipality. This week, Abu Shehadeh intends to focus on his hometown of Yafo, as well as Lod and Ramle, as well as some Triangle locations. Balad sources noted that the party may not have a clear stronghold in any town, but the fact that Abu Shehadeh is from Yafo, and is very well-known in Lod and in Ramle, will give them an edge in those areas.

Open gallery view Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh. Credit: Emil Salman

Morad Haddad, a long-time Balad activist from the Shefar’am region, told Haaretz that the party’s method is door-to-door canvassing. “Each coordinator has a named list of potential voters, and each coordinator or activist is expected to bring them to the polls. In Shefar’am, for example, we have a named list of 6,000 eligible voters, and we are expected to get them to the polls on Election Day. Some we will have to physically bring to the polls, and some check in to make sure that they’re voting. Ten to fifteen percent won’t make it, but all in all, we’re expecting over all the towns and villages to reach our target of 140,000-150,000 votes.”

Haddad says that their appeal focuses on potential voters who refrained from voting in recent elections. He says that these are mostly young people who identify with Balad’s messages about empowering the Arab public in Israel. Party activists repeat the message that 15 percent of eligible voters in each municipality would suffice for Balad to cross the threshold.

Hadash-Ta’al also plans to appeal to the undecided crowd. According to a party activist, appealing to voters on social media and in media interviews, and handing out manifestos, are insufficient, and door-to-door canvassing is needed. In the days until the election, the party will focus its activity on field operations, including home assemblies with the candidates in attendance, as well as larger rallies in all areas. “We’ll make an effort to have Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi together at quite a few events, but will also direct them each to meetings in areas that are their home turf. Obviously Tibi will be in several locations in the Triangle and in mixed cities, while Odeh will be at several home meetings in the north, including Haifa,” says one of the activists.

Open gallery view Ahmad Tibi (right) alongside Hadash Chairman Aymen Odeh and lawmaker Aida Touma-Sliman, last month. Credit: Emil Salman

Reem Hazan, who is coordinating Hadash-Ta’al's activities in Haifa, says that physically reaching out to voters at home is highly important and that is what the activists will be focusing on in the next 10 days. She says that many potential voters are in neighborhoods not identified with the Arab parties. “In the French Carmel neighborhood in Haifa, or in Kiryat Eliezer, there are over 10,000 votes that we feel that there is high potential to get to the polls,” she says. “We feel that people have quite a few questions and that they want answers at a person-to-person level. They ask, what have you done for us? Why should we vote for you? How can you help us? Sometimes we can answer, and sometimes the candidates themselves come to small home meetings. The important thing is to leave with a positive answer that on Election Day, they will go out and vote.”

Concurrently, Hadash-Ta’al is working to reactivate former Joint List activists, including those that were dormant in recent years. “Upon the establishment of the Joint List, there were more than a few activists who gave up on Election Day work, thinking that representation was assured,” says a staff operative. “But now there is urgent need to get every vote out.”

Hadash-Ta’al is still conveying the message that the party is not assured of crossing the threshold, and that it is still a few thousand votes short of ensuring a place in Knesset. However, even should the slate receive four seats, it would be considered a failure. The slate is a joint effort by two established parties whose leaders are very well-known among the Arab public. It would only be considered a success if it wins at least five seats. Not crossing the threshold would be considered a collapse.

Meanwhile, the United Arab List under Mansour Abbas is trying to display confidence. Senior party members say publicly that even if the voting rate drops as low as 40 percent, the party is assured of making it into Knesset. Unlike in previous elections, UAL has adopted a positive campaign and is also trying to personally appeal to potential voters.

Said Badran, a party activist in the Wadi Ara region, says that despite optimism within the party, indifference among the voters is considerable. “I go into homes and encounter very difficult socioeconomic situations. These are people who aren’t on social media and don’t go to rallies as much. Some don’t even know when exactly the election is.”

According to Badran, some of the people whose homes he visits ask the party to help with basic needs such as electricity, or construction and planning issues. “In the homes we feel the support, but also the despair and frustration that cause people not to vote, and that’s what we’re dealing with,” he says. “You have to understand that many who don’t vote don’t do so out of ideology. You have such people mostly in cities like Umm al-Fahm. But the majority are people who don’t believe that you can change or influence anything. So sometimes I connect them with people who did receive help, like with getting connected to the [electricity] grid or with bureaucratic problems we managed to help solve through UAL.”

One of the open questions as to the voting distribution and voting rate among the Arab public has to do with the Negev region. To UAL, which considers the Negev its electoral base, this is a critical question, and the third place on its slate is occupied by region native Waleed Alhwashla. However, both Hadash-Ta’al and Balad also view the Negev as a large deposit of potential votes. Long-time Hadash activist and former lawmaker Youssef Atauna is fifth on Hadash-Ta’al’s list and lesser-known local academic Dr. Samir bin Saeed is sixth. Balad, conversely, does have a Negev native in its top four, but currently has no real prospect of gaining four seats in the Knesset.

Dr. Mansour Nasasra of the political science department at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev says that the Negev is indeed UAL’s home turf, and that you can see it on the ground. However, he says that the party’s test will be in the unrecognized villages and the extent to which it can bring voters from there – particularly those located a long way from their polling place. Nasasra says that Hadash-Ta’al is also not giving up on Negev votes, and that Saeed is holding many home meetings there with potential voters. “Balad is also active there, mostly through former MK Joumah Azbarga and other operatives,” he says.

Nasasra says that Meretz and Yesh Atid also view the Negev as a good source for several thousand votes: “In the end, the test will be election day organization. Voter turnout will be the key separating Knesset representation and the political wilderness.”