Israel Police’s Northern District commander dismissed the commander of the Kiryat Shmona police precinct on Sunday after it was discovered that local police failed to properly respond to a disturbance that ended with a teen's murder.

Maj. Gen. Shuki Tahauko relieved Chief Superintendent Nir Sasson of his duties from the Kiryat Shmona police station, due to improper conduct by police officers at the time of the murder of 18-year-old Yoel Lhanghal. The officer on duty at the time of the murder was dismissed from their post as well. In addition, Tahauko wrote a command note to the station's deputy commander and the station’s investigations and intelligence officer. The decisions require the approval of Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev.

Open gallery view 18-year-old Yoel Lhanghal Credit: Use according to Section 27A of the Copyright Law

Lhanghal was stabbed to death during a birthday party about two weeks ago after an argument broke out between him and several other teens. According to Tahauko, the decision to dismiss Sasson was made due to improper responses discovered in the conduct of the station's policemen on the day of the murder. In the initial investigation, it became clear that the police responded to a call from several boys who were present at the scene – before Lhanghal was murdered – claiming that he was acting violently toward his partner.

According to the police investigation, when Lhanghal found out that the boys had called the police, a fight between the boys ensued. When police officers arrived to the scene, they found Lhanghal with bruises on his body. The police questioned his partner, and she denied being attacked. Police sent everyone at the scene home after they finished their questioning, and subsequently left the area. A short afterward, Lhanghal was stabbed to death.

In the wake of the incident, Tahauko appointed an inspection officer to the station who determined that its conduct was improper. After the findings, Tahauko then made a surprise visit to the station, during which he found that the failures reported from the inspection office had not been fixed or implemented. Because of this, he said, he decided to dismiss the station commander.

A day after Lhanghal’s murder, 11 suspects were arrested for involvement in the murder, including nine minors. After 48 hours, the Magistrate’s Court in Nazareth released all the minors on a five-day house arrest. The other two suspects, an 18-year-old soldier and a 22-year-old male, will be brought in for another hearing to extend their detention to this upcoming Thursday.

Lhanghal immigrated to Israel from India some six months ago with his family and was a member of the Bnei Menashe community in Nof Hagalil. He was a yeshiva student and was about to enlist in the IDF. Meir Paltiel, the coordinator of the Bnei Menashe community in Nof HaGalil, said that Lhanghal was the eldest son among six brothers and sisters. The Mayor Ronen Plot of Nof HaGalil said of Lhanghal: “Yoel Lhanghal had built a sukkah in his home. He was a happy kid and spoke about his plans to enlist as a combat soldier in the IDF. No one imagined that the Sukkot holiday would turn into a mourning holiday.”