Party Support for Climate Change Action Faltering Ahead of Israeli Elections, Survey Shows

Environmental groups in Israel are sounding the alarm after a new survey revealed dwindling commitment among Israel's leading political parties on efforts to address the global climate crisis.

Only three parties vying for Knesset seats in the upcoming election have promised to take concrete steps toward addressing climate change – Meretz, Labor and Hadash-Ta’al, according to the survey.

This marks the second time that the questionaire, an initiative from the environmental organizations Green Course, Youth Protest for Climate and Choose Green, was distributed to Israel's political parties. But in a new first, their responses are reported here alongside the parties' respective answers from the previous survey, revealing that a number of factions are scaling back on their climate committments.

While the left-wing parties provided detailed answers on addressing climate change, Yesh Atid, the National Unity Party, Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beiteinu issued vague statements and avoided delving into specifics. Likud, Religious Zionism and the United Arab List ignored requests for comment.

“The criminal disparagement by most politicians of the climate crisis should keep everyone awake at night," Green Course's director general Elad Hochman said.

"Before the elections, Knesset members should know that our voice must be heard – it is inconceivable to see a decline in commitment to the environmental interest precisely at a time when we are more obligated than ever to climate leadership.”

The survey, which was supervised by political economics Ph.D. candidate Noa Steiner from Germany's University of Kiel, also sought to measure parties’ commitment to continue promoting Israel's climate bill.

The bill, which was part of the outgoing government’s guidelines, passed its first reading in the Knesset, but still awaits two more rounds of voting. Only the center-left parties – Yesh Atid, Labor, Meretz and Hadash-Ta’al – said that they were committed to advancing this bill in the Knesset. Meretz said it would demand the inclusion of the climate bill in the government guidelines and would focus on “improvements in the current government bill.” Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg pushed the law ahead over the objections of the finance and the energy ministries, which attempted (and successfully managed) to introduce changes that blunted the bill.

Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon said that climate change would continue to be a flagship issue for Meretz after overcoming the objections of her party colleague, Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan. Golan said he believed that Meretz's efforts to deal with issues like the climate crisis would be perceived as “esoteric,” but subsequently apologized for the remark.

The Labor Party, which seeks to outdo Meretz on environmental matters, said in response to the questionnaire: “The climate law at the moment has no teeth... it should be given funding and authority to execute close supervision and also take steps against entities that do not prepare plans to assess climate change risk.”

This time around, the new National Unity Party backtracked on its leaders’ commitment in the previous election to promote climate legislation. In February, both Kahol Lavan chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz and New Hope chairman Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar – whose parties now compose the National Unity Party – pledged to advance the climate bill in the previous questionnaire before the last election.

However, in the current questionnaire, the new party only issued a general response that it “recognizes the urgent need for a long-term policy that will ensure that Israel deals with climate challenges and will continue to work to reduce emissions.” But despite this promise of “urgency,” Gantz pushed Prof. Alon Tal, Kahol Lavan’s only environmental candidate, down to the 24th spot on the ticket, where he is unlikely to make it into the Knesset.

Shas replied to the survey with a general response as well: “The climate crisis and issues of environmental protection and quality are certainly important issues that the next government will have to focus on. The solutions to these issues must go through the government and big business, and not by throwing the responsibility and the cost on the weakest people in society.” Shas proposed no concrete steps and said it had “not yet discussed” which of its candidates will be tasked with environmental issues for the party.

United Torah Judaism responded that its number one candidate, Moshe Gafni, would manage environmental issues, but did not pledge specific actionable steps. In response to the questionnaire, UTJ said that it was an “enthusiastic supporter of the environmental realm,” and that it “believes that protecting the environment was part of our obligation to support a just and egalitarian society. Halakha [Jewish law] also mentions the importance of protecting the environment, nature, animals... we consider these things very seriously.”

Likud declined to respond to requests for answers, nor did it deal with the climate crisis when it was in power. Throughout opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s many years as prime minister, his party held the environmental protection portfolio, under Gila Gamliel, Zeev Elkin, Gilad Erdan and Netanyahu himself – but did not bring about a decline in emissions or preparations by Israel to address the inevitable damage of the climate crisis. Gamliel sought to pass a climate bill, but only managed to extend the deposit-and-return law for large soft-drink bottles. The report by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman from October 2021 described the actions of the government on the environment as “preparation on a range between lagging behind and zero.”

Continued emissions

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change determined that the next seven years are critical in that only during this span can humanity stop advancing toward global warming of over 1.5 degrees. To do so requires countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent in the next decade, and commitments must be seven times what they are now. In response to the survey, Yesh Atid, which in the previous election pledged to a reduction goal of 43 percent by the end of the decade, said that it “promotes the government climate bill.” Yesh Atid did not mention that the bill calls for a particularly low reduction of only 27 percent. Only Meretz and Labor mentioned an obligation to a numerical percentage of greenhouse gas-emission reduction.

Parties have also lowered their commitments to renewable energy since the previous election; most did not set numerical objectives. Only Labor and Hadash-Ta’al set objectives and interim objectives. The last time the questionnaire was distributed, in 2021, the goals for renewable energy where: Yesh Atid – 43 percent; Kahol Lavan – 30 percent; New Hope – 45 percent; Labor – 50 percent; Joint List 80 percent and Meretz – 100 percent.

The parties were also asked which chairmanships of committees and ministries with an impact on the climate crisis they would seek during coalition talks. Labor said it would ask for the ministries of finance and energy, but did not mention the Transportation Ministry, which is currently headed by Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli. Labor is the only party that responded in detail to this question; the other parties declined to say which ministries they would request due to fear of compromising coalition talks.

When asked whether they supported the closure of petrochemical industries in the Haifa Bay, only four parties said they did. Meretz and Labor supported their closure by 2032 – a decade after the cabinet decision to do so; Hadash-Ta’al said it supported closure by 2027; Yesh Atid said “as soon as possible.” The rest of the respondents, including Yisrael Beiteinu chairman MK Avgidor Lieberman – who as finance minister signed the plan to close the plants in the Haifa Bay – declined to respond.

With regard to several other climate issues, only three parties – Meretz, Labor and Hadash-Ta’al took environmentally friendly positions. These three parties were the only ones to support closing coal burning power plants, to oppose another tender for gas and oil exploration in the Mediterranean and to oppose the construction of more gas power plants.

Open gallery view A gas pipeline Credit: AP

As to their position on the controversial Red-Med oil pipeline via the Gulf of Eilat to Ashkelon, only left-wing parties declared their opposition to the project. These parties also came out against construction on the Akhziv Beach, phosphate production at the Barir field, advancement of polluting shale oil production, and pledged their support for protection of open spaces in the Jerusalem Hills. On the other hand, on the question of investment in green technology, which does not require the public to changes its habits, Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beiteinu both said they were in favor of increased investment.

Although the right and left blocs are divided over their support for commitment to climate change, voters for the parties in both blocs show great interest in the subject. Researchers for the Israeli Society of Ecology and Environmental Sciences, in cooperation with the consulting firm Sapio Research and Development, surveyed the environmental positions of a representative sample in Israel of 502 respondents. The findings show that there is clear support for environmental issues in both blocs. Some 80 percent of respondents said they wanted the parties to include climate issues in their platforms and pledge to advance these issues if elected. Of the Netanyahu bloc of supporters, 74 percent said the issues where important to them, and in the so-called “change bloc,” 88 percent cited climate issues has important.

The above survey also revealed that the Israeli public is ready and willing to changes its habits in response to government action in environmental quality. Eighty percent said they would use public transportation more frequently if timing and access were improved; ninety percent said they would purchase an electric-powered car if it were the same price as a gas-powered car; ninety percent also said they would install solar panels if the government acted to reduce the installation cost. About one fifth of the respondents said this issue might change the way they voted, within their own bloc.

“The election must be about the issues that touch on each and every one of use. We are all in danger of and we must all work together,” Green Course head Hochman, whose organization is leading a climate march in Tel Aviv on Friday to protest government inaction in the subject, said. According to Hochman: “This climate crisis is not an abstract danger – it means 2,000 people who die every year from air pollution, it is the transportation crisis, the carcinogenic materials that kill residents of Haifa and Ashdod, farmers who are helpless in the face of weather damage; nature is being destroyed and animals are disappearing,” he added.