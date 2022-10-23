On the Eve of Israeli Elections, the Lapid-Gantz Government Scores Two Goals

The Lapid-Gantz government scored two security goals on Sunday, thanks to the High Court of Justice. The court seems to have simultaneously removed two potential political obstacles from the agenda, just before the fifth Knesset election since 2019.

The impact on Israel’s security of the two rulings – approving the maritime border agreement with Lebanon and appointing the new Israel Defense Forces chief of staff – will reach beyond the term of the current caretaker government. The coalition partners now have to hope that the policy of dousing security fires will continue successfully over the eight-and-a-half days that remain until the polls open.

The High Court’s ruling to unanimously approve the agreement with Lebanon came as no surprise to politicians or the top brass. The Supreme Court has a known tendency to approve decisions made by the defense establishment. When security officials presented the justices with a professional consensus about the advantages of the agreement, and warned against what may happen if Israel backpedals at the last minute, the outcome was almost predestined.

Even if we set aside the over-the-top rhetoric Prime Minister Yair Lapid used about the agreement’s historic importance, it’s hard to ignore its value. In the coming years, at least as long as Iran does not make rapid advancements in producing its first nuclear bomb, Hezbollah remains Israel’s prime security concern.

The accord with Lebanon, which assures the beginning of gas drilling on the Israeli side of the declared maritime border and allows for serious gas exploration on the Lebanese side, should establish even greater mutual deterrence. We should stop ignoring the fact that despite all its decisive statements, Israel is afraid of a war with Hezbollah, especially because of the anticipated damage to the home front, just as Hezbollah does. Now both sides will have much more to lose.

The process of ratifying the agreement should be complete two weeks after Thursday’s cabinet. The two countries will hand over two identical documents to the United States, the mediator, and then to the United Nations. At the moment, there is a ceremony planned at the UN office in Naqura, on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, north of Rosh Hanikra. The delegations will apparently sit in separate rooms, if the Lebanese delegation agrees to come at all. There’s not much love lost here.

Israel’s right wing is against the agreement. Besides legal qualms, it has raised two main points: The government is compromising more than it needs to with Lebanon because of the upcoming election, and that it is capitulating because it is afraid of Hezbollah.

To counter these claims, the government, through the security establishment, offered what has turned out to be a winning argument: The agreement will stave off the danger of war, and failing to sign it at the last minute will only bring that danger even closer. The justices, like the government, know the truth: Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now furiously denouncing the agreement, would have signed it without batting an eye if he were in power today.

The “deadline” set for the end of October may have done more good than harm; both countries were compelled to aim for it, before the Knesset elections here and the end of the Lebanese president’s term there. The target date helped them compromise and reach the conclusion.

The agreement does not lack for concessions, both geographic and economic, but Israel has made an extraordinary achievement. It ended an ongoing border dispute, partially maritime, with a country with which it still at war. This is a rare phenomenon, even in international terms, and it will vindicate itself if it prevents a war.

This government’s second achievement was mostly thanks to Defense Minister Benny Gantz. It was unjustifiably tardy and completed at the last minute, but Gantz managed to ensure the appointment of Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi as the next IDF chief of staff. The office of chief of staff is perhaps the most important one in public service, after the prime minister. It has a massive impact on the country’s security – and starting in January, Halevi, who is considered the most suitable candidate for the job, can shape the military’s values and build up its strength for the coming years. Moreover, it is not at all certain that if Netanyahu were to win the election, he would appoint Halevi.

A good many of the challenges facing Halevi concern the army’s manpower policies for the years to come. But he will have to deal first and foremost with his problematic inheritance in the Palestinian sphere. In contrast to other fronts, in which the government and the army have been wise enough to maintain relative and perhaps temporary quiet, the West Bank has been roiling for the past few months and security there has worsened, including the personal safety of the settlers.

Based on the weekend’s events, it looks like Israel has begun to bring old-new methods to the field. For the first time in years, the Palestinians have attributed to Israel a targeted assassination in the West Bank – this time, a senior member of the new organization called the “Lion’s Den,” which is leading resistance to Israel in Nablus. According to the Palestinians, the man was killed when a collaborator with Israel placed a booby-trapped motorcycle in a place where he passed by.

Quite the stormy debate has raged recently over deploying drones for targeted assassinations in the West Bank. Detonating a bomb seems to be an alternative that allows for greater ambiguity and deniability by Israel. At the moment, no one has claimed responsibility for the assassination, although with the election approaching, Israel’s politicians might not be able to restrain themselves. In any case, if Israel is indeed responsible, the action signals to the Palestinians that the government is prepared to escalate its actions if need be. In this sense, the action may help somewhat in Israel’s effort to achieve greater deterrence and stability in the West Bank.

Recently, the many incidents in the Palestinian territories and the danger that they might seep across the Green Line has continued to overshadow the upcoming election. In speeches and interviews, Netanyahu emphasizes the poor security situation. Some of the settler leaders, for their part, are pouring fuel on the fire in the hope of making things harder for the government, especially in the northern West Bank. But at least for the moment, as long as no security-related disaster happens, the election will be decided elsewhere. First and foremost, it seems to depend on voter turnout, especially in the Arab community.