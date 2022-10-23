Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Loyalist Says Israeli Officials Behind ex-PM's Trial 'Should Be Jailed'

The firebrand lawmaker David Amsalem, who still refers to Netanyahu as 'prime minister,' has been relatively subdued in Likud's election campaign

Lawmaker David Amsalem, during last year's Knesset session.
Lawmaker David Amsalem, during last year's Knesset session.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Likud lawmaker David Amsalem said Sunday that high-profile legal figures in Israel should be jailed for "fabricating the cases" against ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Kan public broadcaster, Amsalem called for a commission of inquiry into the three counts of corruption charge against Netanyahu, and said that then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan "should sit in prison."

The firebrand lawmaker, who still refers to Netanyahu as "prime minister," has been relatively subdued in Likud's election campaign.

Ahead of the November 1 election, Amsalem warned that Israel's "Jewish character" is at stake, levelling the accusation that Meretz and Yesh Atid could "introduce legislation to ban Brit Milah," referring to the Jewish custom of circumcision.

Amsalem, who is number 5 on Likud's list, also alleged that Religious Zionism "copied" him for their program to overhaul the judiciary, which includes the scrapping of breach of trust charges against politicians, thereby pardoning Netanyahu. In a separate interview with Channel 12 News, Amsalem said that he would lend his support to such legislation.

Gideon Sa'ar, who defected from the Likud party over the corruption charges against Netanyahu, responded that Amsalem's comment "illustrate the depths of insanity that Likud has reached."

The Likud Party said that the Amsalem's opinion "are his own and are not binding."

