Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Blamed for Killing Member of Palestinian 'Lion's Den' Militant Group

The Nablus-based group blamed Israel for the death of the militant, Tamer Al-Kilani, saying an explosive device was rigged to his motorcycle

Jack Khoury
Yaniv Kubovich
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Palestinians gather around a motorcycle, that was reportedly used to kill Tamer al-Kilani, in the old city of Nablus on October 23, 2022.
Palestinians gather around a motorcycle, that was reportedly used to kill Tamer al-Kilani, in the old city of Nablus on October 23, 2022.Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP
Jack Khoury
Yaniv Kubovich

Palestinian militant group 'Lion's Den' blamed Israel for the death of one of its militants, identified as Tamer Al-Kilani, in an explosion in the West Bank city of Nablus early on Sunday.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have yet to release official statements following the incident, though the militant group is claiming that Israel killed Al-Kilani with the help of a local resident.

The Lion's Den blamed Israel for Al-Kilani's death, adding that a day of mourning has been declared in Nablus. According to the group, the militant was killed after an explosive device was rigged to his motorcycle.

The funeral of Tamer Al-Kilani, Sunday in Nablus.

Video showing the fatal blast has been published and shared on the Lion's Den social media feeds, including Telegram. In one video, an unidentified person can be seen bringing a motorcycle to an alley in Nablus - the same motorcycle that Al-Kilani was riding when the explosion occurred. According to the group, this proves that the militant was assassinated and not killed accidentally.

An unidentified person can be seen bringing a motorcycle to an alley in Nablus - the same motorcycle that Al-Kilani was riding when the explosion occurred.

The Palestinians says Al-Kilani was critically wounded following the explosion, and died shorty after. His funeral is being held in Nablus.

Al-Kilani was a central figure in the militant group and took part in several key operations over the past few months. One of the most notable operations was sending a 19-year-old Nablus resident to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv last month. Israeli security forces managed to prevent the attack by arresting him in Jaffa with a rifle.

Tamer Al-Kilani

The Lion’s Den militants are active within the Nablus area, mainly in its Old City and in the Balata refugee camp. Their declared goal is to confront IDF soldiers when they enter the city or come to protect worshippers at Joseph’s Tomb on the city’s outskirts. Most are young, secular men between the ages of 18 and 24 who don’t attend mosques and aren’t influenced by religious figures.

According to Palestinians, this video captures the moment of the explosion that led to Al-Kilani's death.

Israeli security officials believe that the group consists of people who had previously been members of other factions and that a series of events led them to “rebrand” themselves as the Lion’s Den.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?