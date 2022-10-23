Lapid Decries 'Criminal Militias' Amid Rise in Settler Violence

Amid an uptick in violence by settlers directed at Palestinians, IDF soldiers and left-wing activists in the West Bank, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that the country cannot allow "criminal militias in the State of Israel."

At a cabinet meeting in which the members approved the appointment of Herzl Halevi as IDF chief of staff, Lapid said that "we have one army, an army of the people." He added that we must "keep our military moral, protect our democratic values. Ensure that anyone who lifts a hand against an IDF soldier or commander will be punished to the full extent of the law."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also addressed the issue, and said that he is "Not prepared to accept the violent behavior of some of the extremists that are acting against innocent Palestinians, or heaven forfend, against IDF soldiers."

In an interview with the 103 fm radio station, Gantz was asked if he believes that there is a link between the political rise of Kahanist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and the increase in violence by some settlers. Gantz replied that "There is a connection between statements by political leaders and what people do in the field afterwards and how they explain it. We've already seen how people spoke and how it ended in November '95," he said, alluding to the incitement against and eventual assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Security officials have noticed a worrying trend in recent weeks of violent acts committed by Israeli settlers across the West Bank, with over 100 Jewish nationalist crimes recorded in one ten-day span. Most incidents occurred in the northern West Bank around Hawara, which has become Ground Zero for brawls between settlers and Palestinians.

A security official told Haaretz that senior security officials and leading politicians have incorrectly stated in their condemnations that these acts have been committed by a handful of violent, out-of-control settlers known to the security forces.

He said there are many settlers who had not been involved in violence, and only recently joined the attacks. “Older adults, women with children are also arriving and simply starting to go wild,” he said. Central Command officials say settlement leaders are waging a shadow campaign to give the impression that the army has lost control.

There were several incidents on Friday in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in which settlers attacked Palestinians and left-wing activists, wounding them. IDF soldiers were present for some of these incidents, and did not respond to them. In the village of Burin, south of Nablus, settlers were filmed throwing stones and smoke grenades at Palestinians, as soldiers watched from the side.

A video of settlers attacking Palestinian olive harvesters in Burin, near Nablus.

Footage released by Yesh Din shows a settler retrieving two smoke grenades from the security forces' vehicle and handing one of them to an Israeli security officer before throwing one himself at his instructions. According to the Red Crescent, three Palestinians were lightly to moderately wounded by the stone-throwing. The IDF said that this incident and the behavior of the security officer are under investigation.

The rights group also released footage of settlers, with their faces covered, marching towards the village with slingshots, and proceeding to hurl stones at houses. The video shows IDF soldiers standing by and not attempting to stop them. According to Yesh Din, the attack caused thousands of shekel's worth of damage to solar panels used to generate electricity.