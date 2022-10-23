The U.S. official responsible for mediating the maritime border agreement with Israel and Lebanon on Sunday hailed the historic accord, as the Israeli High Court of Justice unanimously rejected all four petitions filed against the maritime border agreement, paving the way for the signing of the U.S.-mediated deal.

Amos Hochstein, the U.S. official who led mediation efforts, said "we're going to have a deal and sign it hopefully this Thursday."

"This is a really great development, a historic agreement between two enemy countries — Lebanon doesn't even recognize the State of Israel," he said on CBS' Face the Nation, adding "I hope that this continues our commitment to stability in the region and prosperity for both countries."

Earlier this month, negotiators from Israel and Lebanon announced the two countries have reached a "historic agreement" regarding the maritime border, allowing both to start production of natural gas, following the U.S.-mediated negotiations.

The judges made their decision on Sunday following a hearing held after four appeals were filed, with a detailed explanation of the reasons they were rejected scheduled to be released later today. Among the appellants were the Kohelet Policy Forum, the Lavi Organization and Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Last Thursday, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut ruled that the deal with Lebanon can be finalized by the government without presenting it to a full vote in the Knesset. Therefore, the agreement will be presented to Knesset members on Thursday, with the government expected to approve it shortly after.

While the deal is nearing approval with the government, the Israeli National Security Council is working with TotalEnergies, the French company licensed to explore off the Lebanese coast, in order to finalize the royalties agreement between the two sides. According to the maritime deal, Israel will negotiate only with the French company, and not with Lebanon directly. This too will need to be approved by the Israeli government.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz praised the High Court's ruling, saying that the timing of the agreement wasn't ideal due to next week's election.

On Sunday, the Lavi Organization responded to the court's decision, saying they believe it's mistaken: "[The decision] allows a caretaker government, in its final moments, to agree to a deal that is a surrender to Hezbollah and endangers the security of Israel."

The petitioners argued that the caretaker government has overstepped its authority by green lighting the deal, claiming that the agreement must be put up to a vote in the Knesset, at the very least, if not a national referendum. Last Thursday, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut rejected the claim, saying the Knesset does not need to vote on international agreements made by Israel.

Speaking during a High Court of Justice hearing on the four appeals against the deal, Hayut noted that the government's regulations do not require the cabinet to present every international agreement to the Knesset.

Hayut told Lavi’s representative, attorney Itzhak Bam, that “with regard to international deals and treaties, the formal document is the government's regulations. The Knesset has not passed any laws requiring a vote on these issues. According to the regulations, there are cases in which the cabinet can use its discretion and not even inform the Knesset about communications, if an agreement is secret. The question, in this case, is whether the cabinet examined all the relevant aspects and concluded that the agreement could be brought before the Knesset without a vote, which is a reasonable course of action.”

Hayut added that the government has a responsibility to prevent a violent escalation with another state. This “means that the cabinet is saying that the main reason it is urgent and important to reach an agreement is explained in classified documents which cannot be fully provided to the Knesset. This makes it difficult to provide the Knesset with the detailed reasons; [the government] takes responsibility if there is an escalation, after all. With authority comes responsibility, and [the government] has decided to present the agreement with diminished parliamentary oversight, without a vote in the plenary.”