Israeli State Agency U-turns on Ethnic Persecution of Darfur Asylum Seekers

Israel’s National Security Council rescinded an opinion it issued in April – according to which the central government in Sudan no longer persecutes people from the Darfur region – after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked cited the opinion in a call for stricter asylum policies.

Shaked used the opinion to reinforce a Population, Immigration and Border Authority study in her announcement last week that she intended to stiffen the ministry’s policy toward asylum seekers from Darfur and the Nuba Mountains.

According to Shaked’s statement, Sudanese people from these regions are not persecuted on the basis of ethnic origin in Sudan and can safely return to the capital city of Khartoum. The announcement could allow the Interior Ministry to deny asylum to those from Darfur and the Nuba Mountains and deport them.

As of today, Sudanese people in Israel are protected by the principle of non-refoulement in international law, which is subject to the interior minister’s decision. But the Foreign Ministry usually accords it great importance. Shaked recently asked the Foreign Ministry for its position on the matter.

In response to a question from Haaretz about the National Security Council’s opinion paper, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “This is an unofficial opinion by a former employee of the National Security Council, which was written in preparation for a meeting and not as part of a thorough and extensive study. In any case, the situation since April [when the opinion was written] is substantively different, and therefore it is irrelevant. The relevant and official opinion on the issue of asylum requests is by the Foreign Ministry.” The ministry did not respond to Haaretz’s question as to what had “essentially changed” since April.

Shaked’s office said the National Security Council opinion is not part of the immigration agency’s survey but supports its key findings. “We are not aware of any change that has occurred since April on the question of the persecution of people from Darfur, whose leaders now hold senior positions in the Sudanese government, including the finance minister and the governor of the Darfur region, certainly not an 'essential change,'" the interior minister’s office said in a statement.

The National Security Council document was written by the deputy head of the council’s Middle East and Africa department, Itai Melchior, in preparation for a discussion on whether people from Darfur are persecuted in Sudan on ethnic grounds, and the background to the region's violent clashes. The introduction to the document states that it is based on discussions with officials in Sudan “beginning with the military leadership and on to civil society and representatives of the Darfur rebels who are subject to the Juba Agreement,” referring to a peace agreement between the rebels and Sudan, “as well as with Western diplomats dealing with the matter.” The paper states that the violence has continued in Darfur in recent years, but says that these are intertribal clashes and skirmishes over resources.

The National Security Council paper presents information on the changes that have taken place in Sudan in recent years, including that most of the rebel groups have signed the peace agreement and are now part of the country’s leadership and that security forces are deployed to protect the population. It also notes that the United Nations task force in Darfur was dismantled in 2020 in favor of a civilian equivalent. “The dismantling of the task force, which was established in 2007, shows that the UN no longer believes the civilian population in this region needs special protection,” the document states.

The immigration agency survey, which was obtained by Haaretz, was based on a number of court rulings and internal directives by various countries, as well as reports by international government organizations. However, many of them are irrelevant because they were written before the military coup of last year. Most of the verdicts dealt with individual requests of asylum seekers, and not in lifting the group protection.

According to a ruling by a British court in 2020 on the repatriation of people from the Nuba Mountains to Sudan, there is no longer a danger based solely on their ethnic origin in repatriating them, either to Khartoum, at the city’s airport on their return, and not even in their place of origin in the Nuba Mountains, even if they had applied and been rejected for asylum abroad. Another ruling, from a federal administrative court in Switzerland, stated that the conflict in Darfur was no longer based on the division into “Arabs” and “non-Arabs,” and such a division was unlikely to recur. Therefore, systematic persecution in Darfur can no longer be considered as based on ethnicity.

Another document on which the Interior Ministry’s immigration agency based its survey is an official British document published only a few days before the military coup in Sudan, in October 2021. It states that the security situation in Sudan remained precarious, but the causes of the danger had changed since the beginning of the conflict, and no longer stemmed from government violence, but rather mainly from intertribal clashes. These conclusions were in turn based on a UN fact-finding mission to Khartoum, a current report by Belgian immigration authorities and interviews with experts.

Open gallery view Sudanese demonstrators attend a rally to demand the return to civilian rule in Khartoum, Sudan, on Friday. Credit: Marwan Ali /AP

In September, the U.S.-based refugee-support organization HIAS, asked the Population and Immigration Authority to regularize the status of asylum seekers from Sudan. HIAS said in a letter that the leaders of Sudan are military and militia members who had had a direct role in the genocide in Darfur. HIAS added that murders continued to be committed in Darfur and increased after the coup in 2021.

HIAS also quoted a report by the UN Human Rights Council from June regarding human rights in Sudan between October 25, 2021 and April 10, 2022 – the period to which the National Security Council document also relates – stating that lethal force had been used against demonstrators in Sudan, including live fire. Ninety-three people were killed in protests and more than 5,000 were wounded, the UN report states.

According to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs issued this month, in the year to date 546 people have been killed in violent incidents in Sudan, with 70 percent of them in Darfur and the Nuba Mountains. The UN documented 252 violent incidents and more than 211,000 people internally displaced due to violence.

According to monitoring by refugee rights’ groups based on Interior Ministry reports, there are an estimated 7,000 Sudanese asylum seekers in Israel today. Slightly fewer than half of them have received or are entitled to receive temporary resident status, due to various rulings by the High Court of Justice.

Asylum applications by many Sudanese nationals are pending: In December, it was stated in a number of files before the appeals tribunal that Shaked would soon be completing formulation of updated criteria to decide the asylum requests by Sudanese people, in keeping with developments in Sudan.