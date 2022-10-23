Israeli Government Approves Herzi Halevi as New Army Chief of Staff

Israel's cabinet approved on Sunday the appointment of the army's 23rd Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, who will take office on January, 17, 2023.

A government panel overseeing senior appointments authorized the government to elect Halevi into his new position last Tuesday. Halevi will be replacing Aviv Kochavi, who will complete his four-year term at the end of the year. The chief of staff's term usually lasts three years, and can be extended for up to one additional year.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised Halevi, saying he "commanded a series of military operations, and also knew how to make the structural organizational changes needed to lead the IDF. He is an excellent and experienced officer, and I'm sure he will lead the army to great achievements."

Outgoing Chief of Staff Kochavi also praised his successor, saying he "has known him for many years. He is a brave, professional and talented officer."

Halevi, 54-years-old, joined the IDF in 1985 as a paratrooper, rising in the ranks to become head of the military's intelligence branch, Commander of the Southern Command and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara determined the caretaker government could pick a new chief of staff despite the upcoming elections. As a result, Likud lawmakers threatened to replace her if they return to power.

In April, Defense Minister Benny Gantz began the process of appointing the new chief of staff, eventually selecting Halevi out of three potential candidates. After Halevi was selected, Gantz said that "in light of the present circumstances and challenges facing the IDF, Halevi, who currently serves as the deputy chief of staff, is the most suitable candidate. This is due to his rich operational experience in various military issues as well as his command skills and approach to different military areas which he has proven throughout his years of service in the field and in the command center."

A committee composed of judges and legal experts approved the appointment last week. However, one member of the committee, scholar Talia Einhorn, noted in a minority opinion that appointing a chief of staff so close to the November 1 election threatens its integrity and therefore the appointment should be postponed to a later date.

Previously, the Justice Ministry argued that the decision to allow the appointment to go ahead was made in light of the security risks posed by not selecting a new military chief, citing Gantz's warning of "exceptional circumstances urging the appointment of a new Chief of Staff who would begin their service by January 2023."

Open gallery view Lapid and his military secretary, earlier on Sunday. Credit: ABIR SULTAN - AFP

In response to Halevi's approval, MK Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionism party – which is projected to be one of the strongest in the Netanyahu bloc in the November election – hinted that his party may act to revoke the appointment should they form part of the next government.

"No one should receive an automatic certificate of immunity," Rothman said. "If he fits – he will stay." An army Chief of Staff being fired by the government has never happened in Israel's history.