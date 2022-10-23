‘We’re a Real City and We’re Hosting a Real Game in Judea and Samaria’

Jason Siggers leaned against the wall of the renovated sports hall in Ma’aleh Adumim, closed his eyes and began to warm up his legs. He devoted the same precise amount of time to each one before going on to his arms and wrists. Each action was performed thoroughly, with the pedantry of a committed master sergeant. “I’m already 37 years old,” the American-born Maccabi Ra’anana guard says. “If I want to keep playing basketball, I have to treat my body with respect.”

Siggers has been playing professional basketball since 2007. He began in the Danish league and moved on to Switzerland and France. For the past seven years he has been here in Israel, crisscrossing the country.

“I had two wonderful years in Hapoel Galil Elyon,” he says. “We went up a league and we beat Maccabi Tel Aviv twice.” Those triumphs helped him obtain contracts both at Maccabi Rishon Letzion and Hapoel Haifa, before he signed with Ra’anana last summer. “A nice town, a great club,” he says of the city of lights in the Sharon region. “I am very satisfied.”

How could he not be satisfied, when not long before we met, he had climbed with Ra’anana to the top of the world: In the context of the club’s rather bizarre tour in the United States, his team had met the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder, on October 9. Ra’anana was creamed 144:97, but Siggers chalked up the game of his life with 40 points.

Open gallery view Jason Siggers of Maccabi Ma'aleh Adumim, right, facing off against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, during the Israeli team's recent U.S. tour. Credit: Garett Fisbeck/AP

“I always try to do my job,” says Siggers, who had by now progressed from warming up to communing with a ball. “It’s very special to shoot so many points against an NBA team but by now I get less excited by such nonsense. It used to be that I really wanted to make it there, but the years that have passed have matured me. Today the only thing that’s important to me is that the team will win. It really doesn’t matter to me on what court that happens.”

Be that as it may, the draw for games in Israel's Premier League gave Ra’anana an away game against Maccabi Ma’aleh Adumim in the first game of the new season. Thus it happened that five days after he starred in the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Siggers landed in the Merkaz Payis sports hall on Derekh Midbar Yehuda in the urban settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim.

Who even realized that this was such a significant event, surpassing the realm of sport – and spilling over Israel's Green Line? This Premier League match was the first professional basketball game ever held beyond the pre-1967 Six-Day War armistice boundary between Israel and Jordan.

“Okay,” says Siggers, upon hearing this news, casually shooting the ball into the basket. “If you say so.”

An hour before the start of the game, it seemed that its historical importance was being greeted with similar indifference by the locals as well.

“Shabbat has just ended and the guys are coming home from synagogue, but don’t worry, I promise you it’ll be packed here,” says the security guard at the entrance to the building. Maybe he too was aware that a few days prior to the game, the team offered free tickets to the first 67 local residents who showed an interest in attending it.

"Sixty-seven is a nice number,” says Ben Hadad, director of the sports department and the person responsible for the team on behalf of the Ma'aleh Adumim Municipality. “It is also, by chance, a very important year.”

'Amazing project'

Ma’aleh Adumim is located in the northern Judean desert, east of Jerusalem. In September 1975 the so-called Ma’aleh Adumim core group was given approval to settle close to what was planned to be a new industrial zone, on a site that since then has been called Founders’ Hill.

In March 1979 the commander of the Israel Defense Forces Judea and Samaria, or West Bank, region, Benjamin Ben-Eliezer, signed an order that made Ma’aleh Adumim a local council. Scores of Palestinian inhabitants from the village of Abu Dis and other towns in the vicinity claimed that the lands expropriated for building the settlement belonged to them. Their complaints were rejected on the grounds that these were state lands.

In August 1979 the minister of housing and construction, David Levy, laid the cornerstone for the new locale, which today numbers 41,000 inhabitants.

"My grandfather and grandmother arrived in the early 1980s in these barren hills east of Jerusalem and together with many good people founded this wonderful place,” says Hadad, a welcoming host but also someone who seems to not be talking to his interlocutor, but rather past him.

Open gallery view Fans at the Maccabi Ma'aleh Adumim-Maccabi Ra'anana game, held in Ma'aleh Adumim in October. Credit: Naama Grynbaum

“I think that through sports it is possible to reach very many people and many hearts. Altogether, I am in favor of unity. I think that when most of the readers of Haaretz see our amazing project, they will not be able to remain indifferent.”

Indifferent to what?

“Look, ultimately, people are living here. We aren’t apologizing and we aren't looking to feel uncomfortable. Unlike, for example, residents of north Tel Aviv, we haven’t stolen our land from anyone. The inhabitants of Ramat Aviv settled on the lands of Sheikh Munis. The bone of contention and the real pain of the Arabs in Israel isn’t Ma’aleh Adumim or Gush Etzion [also located in the West Bank]. Jamal Zahalka” – a former lawmaker of the Arab Balad party – “once said that he wants Haifa, Tel Aviv and Ramle. Ma’aleh Adumim doesn’t interest him.

"I assure you," Hadad adds, "that the sports hall in Ma’aleh Adumim doesn’t interest the Arabs of Israel as much as the synthetic soccer field at Tel Aviv University. I have no doubt that if the readers of Haaretz look deep inside themselves, they will agree with me.”

This season, at least, the "battle for home" – in the sporting sense of the word – has already ended in a victory for Ma’aleh Adumim. After all, last season, the club’s first in the Premier League, the team's so-called home games were all held on the Hebrew University's Givat Ram campus in Jerusalem.

“It wasn’t easy,” says head coach Yair Gewirtz. “It’s very hard to play a whole season away from your home, but nevertheless we managed to remain in the league. This season we want to move ahead to the playoffs. There’s no reason why we won’t do that.”

As if the professional challenge were not enough, this time there is also a personal issue. The Elitzur Shomron club, which represents the Samaria Municipal Council in the West Bank, has also made it into the Premier League.

Not just basketball

Beneath the surface, tensions are mounting: Both Elitzur Shomron and Ma'aleh Adumim represent a similar ideological outlook and are in effect competing for the same market share of advertisers and players. The publicized conflict between Shomron and former player Or Goren – who claimed that the Israeli Basketball Association is violating FIFA rules as long as it was permitting the West Bank-based club to take part in its activities – has only emphasized further that not only basketball is at issue here.

“The competition with Elitzur Shomron isn’t any tougher than the competition with any other team in the league with a similar budget,” Hadad asserts. “I don’t think that for the players ideology and politics play a role. I also don’t think that Shomron has instilled in us a desire to be more right wing. Ultimately, we are a real city in Israel and today we are hosting a historic game in Judea and Samaria. And that is what is important.”

The hall is filling up slowly. A stand manned by local youngsters is offering pizza and beverages for a lot less than 67 shekels (about $18). A woolen Ma’aleh Adumim scarf costs 30 shekels.

“It is a pleasure,” says one fan – sporting a skullcap and ritual fringes – who has come to the game against Ra'anana with his grandsons. “At long last there is something to do here on a Saturday night. How much time can you spend roaming around a shopping mall?”

Open gallery view Merchandise on sale at the Maccabi Ma'aleh Adumim-Maccabi Ra'anana basketball game. Credit: Naama Grynbaum

At 8:25 the hall is nearly completely full, with more than 400 people. The excitement reaches a peak when Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kasriel walks onto the court and shakes the players’ hands. “This is truly a historic moment,” he declares, going on to paraphrase the comment by iconic Israeli basketball player Tal Brody, in 1977, about putting "Israel on the map," after Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated the Soviet Red Army team for the European Champions Cup.

“We put Ma’aleh Adumim and Judea and Samaria on the map of sport, when we moved up to the Premier League," Kasriel continues, "and now we are doing it again, after we succeeded in recent months to upgrade our hall to fit league standards [in terms of capacity, etc.]. I wish our team a season of successes and achievements.”

In fact, Ma’aleh Adumim made a strong start against Ra'anana. Duane Johnson, Simcha Halpert and Ariel Derhy swept Ma’aleh Adumim into a double-digit lead during the first half, but subsequently the momentum faded. The game ended 87:72 in favor of Ra’anana, which woke up in time from the American dream to the reality in Ma’aleh Adumim.

“In the last quarter we were already falling off our feet,” Gewirtz, the coach, says. “We aren't really at Ra’anana's level. We had hoped to catch them unprepared after they came back from the United States. That didn’t work out, but we will recover. Look at the crazy backing we have – 450 spectators showed up – the vast majority of whom I know by name. Some were even students of mine at the high school here. We will not disappoint them.”