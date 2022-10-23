Mattresses at Construction Sites: The Lives of Gazans Working in Israel

Imad and Mohammed are sitting on a sidewalk on the Israeli side of the Erez crossing – the lone gateway for people coming in and out of Gaza – waiting for a vehicle that will take them to the location where they are working in renovations. It’s seven in the morning, and the cries of drivers transporting Palestinian laborers can be heard at a distance, specifying destinations: “Netivot,” “Qalqilyah,” “Rahat.” Until recently, the barrier separating Israel and Gaza stood deserted, but in recent months things have changed. Israel has significantly increased the number of entry permits it gives to residents of the Gaza Strip, and thousands of these enter Israel daily in search of work. Before reaching the Israeli barrier at the crossing, where their faces are scanned using biometric technology, workers wishing to exit Gaza need to cross a Hamas barrier, as well as another one put up by the Palestinian Authority.

Imad (a pseudonym, as with all other names in this story), 35, has an engineering degree, but over the last year he’s been working in residential construction in Israel. He returns to his wife and three children in Gaza every week or two. He found himself in Israel when the latest round of hostilities broke out, waking up one morning on the Israeli side only to discover that the Erez crossing was closed. “When you’re here [in Israel] you feel safe. First, there are sirens. In Gaza, you simply hear a boom,” he says.

Open gallery view Residents of the Jabaliya refugee camp stand in line to issue work permits in Israel, last year. Credit: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

Imad spends most nights in one of Israel’s southern towns, where he rents a bed in an apartment sleeping with 15 other laborers for 800 shekels ($226) a month each. Often, he stays at the construction site overnight. “What can I say, it’s not a suitable place for sleeping. I sleep on a mattress on the floor.” Imad’s permit, like that of the vast majority of laborers from Gaza, does not allow him to stay overnight in Israel, but the Population and Immigration Authority along with the security establishment are well aware of the fact that most of them do not return to Gaza every evening.

The conversation with him takes place mainly in Arabic, but Imad includes Hebrew words from time to time. He says that during his university studies in Gaza he took a Hebrew course. He explains his wish to learn the language as being connected to his late father, who worked in Israel for many years. “He worked in Haifa and had Israeli friends. They would call us at home before there were cellphones. I would pick up and my father would say: tell him ‘rega’ [just a moment in Hebrew],” Imad remembers. When he started working in Israel, Imad started recording words he heard and learning them by heart. “It’s difficult, not simple at all,” he says, but quickly returns to smiling. He says that when he’s in Israel, he mainly eats hummus and hotdogs, a result of the high prices and the lack of a place to cook in the aparment he shares. “When I return home, I eat all the food at once,” Imad says with a laugh.

He and Mohammed reached the crossing at 3 A.M. in order to line up before it opened at 7. On Sundays, when the crossing opens at 5 A.M., they arrive the night before at 10 P.M. The limited hours of operation and the long line are among the most common complaints from Gazans who enter Israel. When they stand next to each other, talking and laughing, Imad and Mohammed look like old friends, but they say that they met only recently, while working in Israel. They’ve come to the crossing without any bags, only with the clothes they’re wearing, a cellphone and personal documents. Israel forbids Gazans entering Israel to bring with them food, suitcases or phone chargers. Spare clothes are however, formally allowed. And yet, many of the Gazans we spoke to believed they were not allowed to bring in anything. According to some of them, Israelis working at the crossing told them that bringing in luggage was prohibited on Sundays and Mondays due to the congestion at the crossing. Others said they figured out on their own that security checks would be faster if they refrain from bringing luggage.

Open gallery view Palestinians enter Israel at the Erez crossing, last month. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

An arrangement with a catch

Israel currently allows 17,000 Gaza Strip residents to enter the country for work-related purposes. They arrive under permits issued by Israel, known as “economic needs” or “traders permits.” But officially, these permits only grant the holders entry into Israel, not the right to be lawfully employed. Thus – although Israel says it allows Gazan residents to work in the country – their employment is actually done in an illegal fashion.

Still, for Gazans lucky enough to obtain them, these permits are a lifesaver. A study conducted by Haggay Etkes and Wafaq Adnan from the Institute for National Security Studies showed that the average salary of a Gazan resident rose six-fold after becoming employed in Israel. But the lives of the thousands of Gazan residents who enter Israel for work are far from easy. They are often victims of exploitation, working without any of the social benefits that employers are legally obliged to give their employees – such as health insurance – or a pay stub, and are subject to poor living conditions.

Attorney Michal Luft, an expert on human rights and migration laws who represents Palestinians seeking work permits in Israel, says that the Gazan workers are vulnerable to employers who can take advantage of them. “You cannot continue indefinitely with the façade of permits given to meet economic needs,” she says, referring to the permits that do not grant Gazans the right to work lawfully. “These enable the exploitation of workers without granting them a safety net in the event of a work-related accident. In the long term, this hurts employers too.”

Last March, the government decided to overhaul its policy for employment of Gazan residents in Israel so that it will be legalized, with workers receiving pay stubs, health insurance and pension benefits. The plan included a quota of 20,000 permits for residents of the Gaza Strip, who could work only in construction or agriculture. However, though these new permits started being issued in August, so far only 300 have been granted, with all other work permits still operating under the older arrangement. The reason for this gap apparently stems from the fact that laborers cannot obtain permits on their own and require an Israeli employer to do so for them – though many applicants don’t know any Israelis.

Israelis familiar with the subject welcome the move to regulate employment for Gazan residents, but identify significant obstacles – impediments which also hinder the workers. They say that the new regime increases the workers’ dependence on their employers. Since it’s the employer who obtains the permit, when a worker quits, they lose their permit and must return to Gaza. The defense establishment argues that this is necessary in order to better monitor the movements of Gazan residents within Israel. They cite a case that occurred last year that raised their concern: a Gazan resident who entered Israel on a work permit, Mohammed Ahmed, was indicted after the Shin Bet security service arrested him on suspicion of collecting information on Iron Dome batteries and of secretly photographing IDF soldiers.

The station in Majdal

Meanwhile, information on employment opportunities passes by word of mouth among laborers from Gaza in Israel. “There was a contractor from Jerusalem who said he had some work, so ten of us arrived here this morning. After we crossed the barrier, he said that actually, he didn’t,” says Abu Mohammed, a resident of Dir al-Balah. He and his friends say that they’ve been “burned” by employers in the past, working without being paid at the end. “Since we have no work permits, we can’t complain. Can I go to the police? We have no contracts, everything is by oral agreement,” he says. Jalal, a resident of Beit Lahiya and a father of eight, broke his leg a few months ago during a renovation. “My employer threw me out at an intersection, and from there I took a bus to the border crossing,” he explains. In the absence of any insurance, he received medical treatment in Gaza, at his own expense, left without any compensation until he recovered.

Open gallery view Erez crossing, last month. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

A few other men who despaired of waiting got in a taxi, heading for what they called the “station at Majdal.” Majdal was the name of the Palestinian city that became Ashkelon, many of its residents fleeing to Gaza after Israel’s War of Independence. The station they were referring to is actually an open-sided shelter situated across from a gas station at the entrance to Ashkelon. Midday, 20 laborers were waiting there for work opportunities. The gas station has a convenience store, but the laborers said they hadn’t eaten or drunk all day. “Coffee costs ten shekels here, can you believe it?” said one of them. Khaled, a 40-year-old man with six children, says that he received his permit two months ago, but had only come to Israel that day. “I work for a company that rebuilds houses that were destroyed in the war with Israel, so there’s been some work recently,” he explains. The company is a contractor for the UN, he says, as part of the latter organization’s efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip. No car approached the shelter, but the workers were afraid to move, worried that they’d be fined if they did so.

Open gallery view Workers from Gaza waiting for casual job offers in Ashkelon, last month. "Coffee here costs ten shekels, can you believe it?" one of them asked. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

One can understand the many concerns of Gazans trying to make a living in Israel, based on language difficulties and information gaps between them and their employers on the Israeli side. The procedures of employment are inaccessible to the workers, “which make them completely subordinate to their employers,” says attorney Luft. She says that Israel takes away their entry permits – which in any case are limited to six months – with ease and with no prior warning. “I’ve encountered dozens of cases of revoked permits at the Erez crossing, based on security arguments,” she explains. When she tried to appeal such decisions, she was told that it was impossible. A report published recently by the human rights non-profit organization Gisha claims that Israel continues to use these permits as bargaining chips, despite declarations by senior Israeli officials that economic stability in Gaza is in Israel’s interest. “Israel abuses its control of movement to and from Gaza, wrongfully using it to exert pressure on engage in ‘economic warfare’, including by closing Erez or limiting travel through the crossing,” says the report. According to Gisha, “the restrictions Israel imposes on the movement of people and goods cause grievous harm to Gaza’s economy, in contrast to Israel’s obligations as an occupying force,” while violating the rights and basic living conditions of Gaza Strip residents.

A senior official at the Population and Immigration Authority told Haaretz that the Authority welcomes the increase in the number of work permits issued to Gazan residents, and that it would be happy if they replaced foreign workers in areas in which there were not enough Israeli workers. “I prefer the Palestinian since he comes in the morning and leaves at night. If we need fewer permits tomorrow, we’ll give fewer, if we need more, we’ll give more.” He says that the Authority is considering employing Palestinians through manpower companies, as is the case for other foreign workers. The Population Authority says that if workers are exploited or hurt, one can turn to the supervisor of workers’ rights at the Economy Ministry. In practice, none of the Gazan workers Haaretz talked to knew about such a supervisor.

Open gallery view Palestinians wait to cross the border into Israel on the Gaza side of the Erez crossing, last month. Credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ Reuters

Between Nostalgia and disappointment

At midday, a white minibus stops on one of Jaffa’s main streets, letting out a group of men wearing reflective vests. One of them is Issa, a 59-year-old resident of Gaza and a father of eight, who started his workday at six in the morning, as a street cleaner in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak. He was now continuing on to his second shift as a street cleaner, this time in Jaffa. “In the 80s I worked in Israel as a tailor; it was really good,” he says in fluent Hebrew, calling that period the best in his life. “I got used to making a good living and living well.” His first son was born while he was at work in Tel Aviv. He later set up a sewing operation in Gaza close to his home, with an Israeli partner. He says that the IDF destroyed his factory during an operation in 2006, and he ran into debt.

He describes his decision to return and work in Israel as deriving from a combination of economic necessity and nostalgia. But after 40 years, Israel looks different. “The truth is, I was disappointed,” he says sadly. He started working in a bakery, whose owner he describes as “almost not a human being,” someone who demanded that he work extra hours for no pay. He subsequently looked for work as a tailor, to no avail. As a street cleaner he makes about 200 shekels a day. His entire family depends on his income, including children attending university. “After expenses, very little is left. I’m older, and instead of having my own life, I go to work.” Despite everything, to this day he feels that Israelis understand him better than Gazans do. He describes the latter as “hard people.”

Open gallery view Palestinian workers wait to cross the border into Israel on the Gaza side of the Erez crossing, last month Credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ Reuters

Issa remained in Israel over the Jewish New Year in order to save the expense of the return trip home. He spent the holiday in a south Tel Aviv apartment he shared with nine other laborers, each paying 600 shekels a month. This is a basement apartment with water-stained walls. Four of his roommates were much younger than he is. His family calls several times during our conversation. He talks about them with much love and enthusiasm. “My wife is more of an intellectual than I am,” he says with pride when she calls. He hasn’t changed clothes for four days, after entering Israel with no baggage. “I hope that my speaking to you will help other laborers,” he concludes.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories: “Hundreds are in the process of obtaining permits.”

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said in response to this story that over the last year his office, led by the Minister of Defense, has promoted a precedent-setting move to issue work permits for Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip. “In accordance with the demands of Israel’s labor market, employing Gazan workers is currently allowed only in construction and agriculture. The office has issued 15,500 entry permits for Gazan residents who have developed work relationships with Israeli employers. Hundreds of them have arranged their work permits and hundreds of others are in the midst of this process. Getting a work or commerce permit is contingent on meeting criteria and is subject to approval by the relevant security agencies.”

The Defense Ministry, which is responsible for the Erez crossing, said that “in accordance with the government’s decision last March, regarding the entrance of workers from Gaza, the border crossing is undergoing upgrading in order to meet growing volumes. This includes the introduction on new and advanced technology which will enable faster security checks. This will be completed by the end of the first half on 2023.”