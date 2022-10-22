Netanyahu Says Will Weigh Supplying Ukraine Weapons if Re-elected Prime Minister

Opposition leader and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu said he would "look into" Israel supplying weapons to Ukraine should he be elected prime minister in next month's Knesset elections, USA TODAY reported on Friday.

In the exclusive interview Netanyahu also said he anticipates that he may be asked to mediate between Ukraine and Russia should he become premier. “If I become prime minister, that question (of mediation) presumably will come up again,” he said.

According to Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “guided by his vision of reconstituting a great Russian realm. “And I hope he's having second thoughts about it,” he said. “But I don't want to play psychologist. I want to be in the position of being prime minister, getting all the information, then making decisions on what and if we do anything in this conflict beyond what has been done so far.”

According to him, he was asked to mediate between Ukraine and Russia when the war broke out but left the task to then Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In an interview with MSNBC earlier this week Netanyahu said Israel is taking a "prudent policy" on Ukraine, adding that Israel has welcomed a "disproportionate" number of Jewish and non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees and supplied humanitarian aid. Regarding weapons, he said there is "always the possibility – and this has happened time and again – that weapons we supply in one battlefield end up in Iranian hands, used against us."

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and promised that if he remained prime minister after Israel's November election, Israel would be able to do more for Ukraine, a senior diplomatic official told Haaretz.

After the call, Kuleba tweeted that the two discussed the Ukrainian request for air and missile defense systems.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday that Israel does not intend to provide Ukraine with weapons but has offered help in developing a warning system against aerial threats.