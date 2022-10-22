Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Severely Wounded in East Jerusalem Stabbing; Assailant Shot

The young man was stabbed in the back near the neighborhood of French Hill. The suspect was shot an hour later on a soccer field near police national headquarters

Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner
Scene of the stabbing Saturday.
Scene of the stabbing, on Saturday.
Scene of the stabbing Saturday.
Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner

A young Israeli man was stabbed in the back and severely wounded on Saturday near the East Jerusalem neighborhood French Hill.

The suspect, a 16-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, was shot by police on a soccer field near police national headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah, after which he was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Jaber Talal, a soccer coach who was on the field at the time of the shooting said the suspect ran onto the field in the middle of practice, and that the policeman chasing the suspect shot him once.

Rescue services treating the suspect who was shot, Saturday evening.

"I immediately called the children to me. They were frightened and cried," he said. "There were dozens of children here, from the age of five to 14."

Anas Tuffaha, another coach who was on the field, said the policeman shot the suspect after he was unresponsive to police calls to get on the ground.

The stabbing victim, who was rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, described his attacker as having an "Arab appearance" to the medics treating him. Police believe the motivation behind the attack to be nationalistic.

After the attack, Israeli forces entered the village where the suspect lives in the Shuafat refugee camp and brought in his father and brother for questioning.

According to the police, the officers who passed through the village in the Shuafat refugee camp "faced violent disturbances and attempts to harm them with objects thrown at them, including stones, irons and firecrackers. The police forces used measures to disperse the disturbances and repel the rioters." Three policemen were slightly injured in the clashes, and several police vehicles were damaged.

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian man was reportedly killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Qalqilyah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

An eyewitness said that the man, Rabi Arafah Rabi, arrived at a breach in the security barrier with other Palestinian workers where a vehicle picked them up. The soldiers called them to stop, but they did not respond, prompting the soldiers to open fire, he added.

According to the IDF, the Palestinian workers attempted to enter Israel illegally, and a force attempted to stop them. Their car struck one of the troops during their effort to flee, causing the soldiers to fire at the vehicle. The soldier that was hit did not require medical attention.

Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian driving a car with an Israeli license plate crashed into the Reihan checkpoint in the northern West Bank. The Defense Ministry said the driver was injured, but that no shots were fired at him. Israeli forces are investigating the incident as a suspected ramming attempt.

On Friday, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed during clashes in Jenin that erupted after Israeli forces entered the city to arrest suspects. The IDF stated that its soldiers returned fire after explosives were thrown and shots fired at them.

Also on Friday several violent incidents occurred throughout the West Bank and East Jerusalem when settlers attacked Palestinians and left-wing activists, injuring several. In some cases where the IDF was present, soldiers were seen failing to intervene.

