Israel's School System Crisis Can’t Be Fixed Simply by Giving the Teachers a Wage Increase

The weeks before the start of the school year on September 1 were tense due to strike threats by the Teachers’ Union during negotiations over a wage agreement.

Strike threats during summer vacation are almost an Israeli tradition, but this time, in addition to threats by Union chief Yaffa Ben-David, there were also warnings from senior education system figures of an impending catastrophe should the wage agreement not be signed.

For example, back in March, Education Ministry Director General Dalit Stauber said that “On Sept. 1 there will be no teachers in schools and day cares. Israel is facing a strategic crisis.” These statements were further fueled by Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton and Ben-David, up to the moment when the state reached an agreement with the Teachers’ Union – a day before schools opened.

As if signing the wage agreement would solve all the problems of the education system, and all that stands between complete disaster and an orderly start of the school year is an extra few hundred shekels for the teachers’ paychecks.

Open gallery view A rally in support of teacher wages increases, in Tel Aviv. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

But in the end, in the moment of truth, the school year began without the teachers receiving the promised pay raises. An agreement regarding the raises may have been reached in principle, but not a binding legal agreement – on the condition that a detailed agreement must be drawn up. Over the last seven weeks, the Finance Ministry and the Teachers’ Union have said that they are working on the wording of a final agreement.

Meanwhile, the teachers are continuing to work under the previous agreement, which had expired back in 2019. No school collapsed, and the predictions of a school system without teachers did not come to pass.

Now that the final wage agreement was signed last Thursday morning, it turns out that the teachers will receive the full pay raises only in September 2023 – at the start of the next school year. In the meantime, they must be content with a partial raise, which will only come into effect this January, and a one-time advance of 2,000 shekels ($565) per teacher.

In addition, it turns out that the so-called retention grants for teachers who commit to remain in the system for at least three years will only be given to teachers who enter the school system from September 2023. In other words, it will only be given to those who haven’t taught before, and will depend on scope of employment.

Crisis is more than low pay

It’s hard to believe that these pay raises will convince teachers who wanted to leave to remain in the system. It is also hard to believe that the system will attract more and better teachers thanks to a future promise of an extra 1,000-1,500 shekels a month. The starting salary of Teachers’ Union teachers will stand at 9,000 shekels a month for a full time job, only from September 2023, and since most teachers who are starting out are employed on a part-time basis (at 70 percent), their starting salary will effectively begin at 6,300 shekels a month (before taxes and other deductions).

The new agreement does not bring the education system back to normal operation. It is still in crisis mode and still suffers from a workforce shortage. But as usual, the schools, the municipal authorities and the Education Ministry have found ways to improvise to bridge the gaps, which comes at the cost of the quality of teaching. This year too teachers were assigned to teach subjects they were not trained to teach, and substitute teachers were found for part of the time. The new wage agreement also allows the Education Ministry to assign classroom hours to students who haven’t yet completed their studies, and to young people who recently completed their army service.

Open gallery view Yaffa Ben-David leaves a meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and representatives of the Finance Ministry. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Those who argued that the system’s crisis can be solved by giving the teachers a pay raise misled the public. Israel’s education system crisis does not stem only from the low pay for teachers (mostly for teachers who are starting out, but also for veteran ones) and cannot be easily solved. Only a thorough treatment of all the system’s failures – including its centralization under the auspices of the Education Ministry and its bureaucratic headquarters, its lack of autonomy for principals and teachers, the workload they are subjected to, the outdated curricula, the crowded classrooms, the structure of the school week and the inefficient budgetary distribution – can solve the crisis.

Some of the education system’s problems could be solved through negotiations with the teachers, but the union focused its demands on pay raises (rather than other issues, such as reducing teachers’ workloads or relieving classroom congestion) and in removing the demands of the Treasury (such as settling the vacation days.)

The Treasury wasn’t bluffing

During the months before the agreement was signed, the Teachers’ Union fought the Finance Ministry, with the Education Minister’s backing, claiming that it was dragging its feet and preventing the deal from being signed. The Treasury explained the difficulties of sign a wage agreement without a state budget and ahead of an election period, but the union insisted and threatened to strike.

Today the Union, and the 140,000 teachers it represents, learned that the Treasury wasn’t bluffing. When there’s no budget, there’s no budgetary source, no matter how much the Teachers’ Union shouts and threatens. Such a source will only come to be after the election, and so only then will the teachers receive their pay raises – and gradually, at that.

Through a persistent, months-long campaign Ben-David may have managed to deny the Treasury any achievements, but at the heavy cost of postponing the teachers’ pay raises by many months. Had the deal been signed before the announcement of an early election, the government would probably have been forced to find budgetary sources for immediate raises. Under the current conditions, restrictions imposed by the attorney general as to the scope of the agreement hindered both sides’ negotiating leverage – although the Teachers’ Union counts it as an achievement that 60 percent of the salary raise will be delivered in the first phase, and the rest less than a year later.

Teachers who will continue to wait for their raises are certainly allowed to ask whether opposing every little demand of the Treasury was worth the delay in reaching the agreement and in de facto pay raises. Ben-David will have to explain why she failed to achieve a deal before the government fell, or even back in 2019, before the previous teachers’ wage agreement expired.

The Teachers’ Union declined to comment.