UN Commission of Inquiry: Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territory Is Illegal

A United Nations commission declared on Friday that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal.

“The Commission finds that there are reasonable grounds to conclude that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is now unlawful under international law owing to its permanence and to actions undertaken by Israel to annex parts of the land de facto and de jure,” the commission members wrote in their report released to the General Assembly on Friday.

Israel refused to cooperate with the commission from the moment it was set up, claiming it was biased against Israel. Prime Minister Yair Lapid government called the report “distinctly antisemitic.”

The commission was established during Operation Guardian of the Walls in order to investigate regional events starting April 13, 2021, about a month before rocket fire on Jerusalem triggered the operation. The commission also received a broad mandate allowing it to examine Israel’s general behavior in the occupied territories.

In an exceptional move, the commission’s work was not limited by time, and its members were required to gather evidence that would enable it to hold parties legally accountable for crimes – should any have been committed.

The Biden administration has formally and publicly opposed the COI since its inception, and bipartisan U.S. lawmakers have continuously pushed for its defunding and shuttering.

"We have made our concerns about this Commission of Inquiry clear from the start. Israel is consistently unfairly targeted in the UN system, including in the course of this Commission of Inquiry. Israel is the only country that’s subject to a standing country-specific agenda," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday while not addressing the specific points within the report.

"No country should be immune from scrutiny, but no country should also be targeted unfairly, and that’s the principle that we seek to uphold," he added.

Palestinian protesters in front of an Israeli soldier, in Nablus, this week.

Commission members, who will present the report to the UN General Assembly next Thursday, wrote in the report’s conclusion that “some of the policies and actions carried out” by Israel “that are leading to permanent occupation and therefore the de facto annexation of territories may constitute elements of crimes under international criminal law.”

They also stated that policies that have contributed to the “forced displacement of the Palestinian population from certain areas,” the transfer of the civilian population may “constitute the crime against humanity of deportation or forcible transfer of population under … the Rome Statute.”

The commission based its work on interviews with experts and materials they received “following a call for submissions issued on 22 September 2021,” according to the report. The 28-page report focuses mainly on the advancement of settlements and the ramifications of “Israeli occupation policies” on Palestinians. The commission reached the conclusion that activities for perpetuating the occupation make Israel responsible for violating Palestinian rights “individually or collectively.”

The UN commission chairwoman Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, in 2014.

The commission stressed: “The occupation of territory in wartime is, under international humanitarian law, a temporary situation, which deprives the occupied Power of neither its statehood nor its sovereignty." The commission members thus recommended that the “International Court of Justice should be requested to advise on the legal consequences of the continued refusal by Israel to end its occupation” of Palestinian territories.

Navanethem Pillay, the commission chair, commented: “Recent statements by the Secretary-General and numerous member States have clearly indicated that any attempt at unilateral annexation of a State’s territory by another State is a violation of international law and is null and void; 143 member States including Israel last week voted in favor of a General Assembly resolution reaffirming this” when it condemned the annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory.

“Unless universally applied, including to the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, this core principle of the United Nations Charter will become meaningless”, she added.

A significant part of the report deals with the impact of Israeli activities, which, according to the commission’s findings, “have contributed to the forced displacement of the Palestinian population from certain areas, altered the demographic composition of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The commission noted, “Since the occupation began, Israel has used military justifications to issue permanent and temporary closure orders for vast areas in the West Bank. In practice, much of the land has been used not for military purposes but for the construction of settlements.”

The commission observed similar developments in East Jerusalem. “The restrictive planning and zoning regimes in East Jerusalem, which have obstructed adequate housing, infrastructure and livelihoods for Palestinians, have contributed to shrinking space for Palestinians,” the report stated.

According to the commission, actions like home demolitions, excessive use of force by security forces, mass incarceration, restricted movement, limitations on access to livelihoods, basic necessities, services and humanitarian assistance represent a policy whose goal is to ensure that Palestinians won’t be able to exercise their right of self-determination.

Mourning women in Jenin, today.

The report also details Israeli policies regarding other realms of Palestinian life, including water access and equal employment opportunities. The report describes an especially deleterious effect on children, who live under a permanent military presence and restricted movement.

It notes that Palestinian women also suffer the consequences of Israeli policy. “There is so much ‘silent harm’ and psychological trauma, that may not be immediately apparent, resulting from the erosion of economic, social and cultural rights. These debilitating processes have severe short and long-term consequences and must be urgently addressed”, said Commissioner Miloon Kothari.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded on Twitter: "Precisely because I was not prime minister when Operation 'Guardian of the Walls' was carried out, I feel compelled to emphasize that the UN report is biased, false and blatantly subjective." He added that "not all criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic,” but that “this report was written by anti-Semites."

The official name of the commission is The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel. It received its mandate from the UN Human Rights Council.