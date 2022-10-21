Student Convicted of Disobeying Campus Authorities Over Mahmoud Darwish Quote

The disciplinary court of Ben Gurion University in Be'er Sheva convicted a Palestinian student of disobeying campus authorities after she read a quote by Mahmoud Darwish at a Nakba Day rally in the campus.

The court's judges, whose identities remain confidential, voted two to one in favor of convicting the student – Watan Madi, a member of the Hadash party's campus chapter. The disciplinary sanctions that will be imposed on Madi will be decided later.

The complaint against Madi was filed on behalf of the right-wing Zionist student organization Im Tirzu, and is based upon Madi's reading of Darwish's words "We will not forget the martyrs who fulfilled the unity of the country, the people and history." Darwish's words continue with the need to insist on "the path of freedom and the path of rebellion, until the two eternal twins meet: freedom and peace."

According to Im Tirzu's complaint, Madi's words contradict agreements made between the event organizers and university administrators, according to which any support of violence or incitement would not be tolerated.

Madi, for her part, said that the quote concerns only the "martyrs who fell in 1948 and were expelled from their homes," backing up her position with an academic opinion which discusses the different meanings of the word shahid (martyr) in Arabic.

Madi and members of Hadash also argued that the university enforced campus rules selectively because members of Im Tirzu chanted "death to terrorists" at the same demonstration.

In their reasoning for the conviction, the judges rejected the claim that it was selective enforcement, because it was not the university that filed the complaint against Madi, but members of Im Tirzu.

As for the interpretation of the word martyr, one of the judges pointed out that even if the word has different meanings, "since the concept in the general public means a suicide bomber, then according to the guideline of 'if there is a doubt – there is no doubt,' the defendant should have avoided using it."

Another judge, the only one to object to the conviction, stated that in his opinion the student should have exonerated given the different interpretations of the word martyr. "The complaint is based on the assumption that for most of those present in the area of the demonstration, the mention of the word was an expression of identification with violence," the judge noted.

According to him, this assumption is wrong because it is based on the point of view of the Jewish population only "and on its prevailing interpretations of concepts that are taken from the linguistic and cultural world of Israel's Arab citizens."

The judge also objected to the university's decision to hold a disciplinary procedure following Im Tirzu's complaint. "The university is a beacon of the democratic society, and if, God forbid, students are deterred from expressing their opinion within the limits defined by the law, while being careful to avoid incitement, then we will find ourselves standing on the edge of a deep abyss," the judge wrote.