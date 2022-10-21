Israeli Soldiers Caught on Tape Enabling Settlers in Attack on Palestinians, Two Injured

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian olive growers in the West Bank village of Burin on Friday with the clear cooperation of Israeli security forces, according to human rights organization Yesh Din. The Palestinian red crescent reports that two Palestinians were lightly wounded during the incident.

According to footage released by Yesh Din, a settler was recorded retrieving two smoke grenades from security forces' vehicle and handing one of them to an Israeli security officer before throwing one himself at his instructions, all while soldiers watched from the sidelines.

The rights group also released footage of settlers marching towards the village with slings, accompanied by Israeli soldier, and proceeding to hurl stones at houses in the village, causing damages of up to thousands of shekels to solar panels used to generate electricity.

Friday's incident follows a sharp rise in attacks by settlers against Palestinians in recent weeks. Security officials have noticed a worrying trend of violent acts committed by Israeli settlers across the West Bank, with over 100 Jewish nationalist crimes having been recorded in just the past 10 days alone.

Most incidents happened in the northern West Bank around Hawara which has become Ground Zero for brawls between settlers and Palestinians.

In an incident near the settlement of Mevo Dotan, Israeli settlers and soldiers prevented Palestinian olive farmers from working their groves. Nir Avishai Cohen a left-wing activist who joined the farmers, told Haaretz that he was attacked by a settler. He said he volunteered with other activist to escort a Palestinian olive grower after settlers had pushed him out of the area last week and stole 25 sacks of olives. Cohen said that the Israeli army ordered the Palestinians away from the area, whilst permitting the Israelis to remain without interference. "A few minutes later two settlers from the Maoz Zvi outpost arrived and an argument broke out, and one of them punched me. The soldiers helped separate between us and when I returned to my car I saw that my side mirrors were smashed, Cohen said." According to him, he reported the incident to the nearby police station where he was told the case was forwarded to the Areil Police.

Open gallery view Israeli soldiers stand by as settlers throw stones at Palestinians in Hawara, Thursday. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP) Credit: Oren Ziv/AFP

On Wednesday,a 70-year-old Israeli woman and another activist were attacked by Jewish settlers armed with stones and clubs in the Bethlehem while helping Palestinians harvest olives in Kisan, a village south of Bethlehem, according to testimony from the volunteers.

An Israeli soldier from a West Bank settlement near Nablus was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of participating in a widely-condemned settler attack on an IDF unit earlier in the day. A group of settlers threw rocks at passing Palestinian vehicles in Hawara, near Nablus, before attacking Israeli soldiers dispatched to the area. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended and handed over to the Shin Bet unit dealing with Jewish extremism. On Friday, the Jerusalem Magistrates Court ordered his release but sentenced the soldier to 5 days house arrest after his lawyer claimed that he "just happened to be at the checkpoint when was on his way home".