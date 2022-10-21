Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces in Jenin, Health Ministry Says

A 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in the early hours of Friday morning by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to the report, the fatality is Salah Al-Baraqi. The ministry added that the other people were wounded by Israeli army fire and evacuated to a local hospital.

Open gallery view Salah al-Bariqi

According to Palestinian media reports, the incident occurred after midnight, when IDF soldiers entered the city to arrest wanted Palestinian terror suspects. Palestinian militants reportedly opened fire on the soldiers and threw incendiary devices at them. The soldiers returned fire and also arrested Bara’a Al-Awana, a wanted suspect.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy succumbed to his gunshot wounds, a month after he was shot by Israeli military forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The teen, Mohammed Fadi Nouri, from the Palestinian city of Beitunia, was shot in the abdomen during clashes at the northern entrance to the nearby West Bank city of Al-Bireh in September.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015.