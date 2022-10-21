Deputy Mayor in Central Israel Suspected of Abetting Ukrainian to Enter Illegally

Israeli authorities have detained the deputy mayor of a central city in Israel on suspicion that he offered a Ukrainian national a fictitious job to help her remain permanently in Israel.

The official allegedly received 500 dollars for the favor. He was questioned at the national fraud unit on suspicion of several offenses, including fraud. He was investigated after the Ukrainian national provided this information when she arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The police are investigating whether he supplied fictitious documents to other Ukrainian women. According to a source familiar with the inquiry, details found on her phone indicated that she was planning to work in prostitution in Israel. It is not clear whether the deputy mayor knew of this alleged intention.

At present, Ukrainian tourists are allowed to stay in Israel only for a limited time. The 29-year-old tourist arrived from Thailand and was detained by Israel's Population and Immigration Authority. She was transferred to police custody after admitting that she received a job permit from the deputy mayor on Facebook. The woman is detained on suspicion of bribery, fraud, and using false identification. According to a police source she provided a written offer to attend an internship in Israel. Accordingly, she is expected to be deported.

The Ukrainian woman claims that she came to Israel to visit family members and plans to return to Thailand in a months time. Her attorney says that she received threats and abuse during the interrogation and that she did not actually transfer any money to the deputy mayor. The Petah Tikva Magistrates Court has extended her detention until Sunday night. The deputy mayor is being held under interrogation but is scheduled to be released subject to restrictions.