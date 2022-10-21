Haaretz - back to home page
Calls for Boycott of Zara After Israeli Franchise Boss Hosts Ben-Gvir Parlor Meeting

Israelis took to social media to issue widespread condemnation including calls to boycott the fashion chain. Joey Schwebel, franchise holder for a group of fashion chains in Israel, including Zara, refused to comment on the parlor meeting, claiming it is a private family matter

A Zara store in Madrid, Spain.
A Zara store in Madrid, Spain.Credit: Bloomberg
Leftist Israelis, Arab citizens and politicians issued widespread condemnation of Joey Schwebel, franchise holder of Zara Israel, on Friday, after he hosted the head of the far-right party Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir at a parlor meting in his home.

The parlor meeting was exposed on Thursday night on Israel's channel 12. Schwebel, a Canadian national, is a partner of the Gotex group, the franchise holder of the Inditex international fashion group, which operates Zara, Pull and Bear and Massimo Dutti. Despite the prominence of these chains in the Israeli market, Schwebel maintains a low media profile. He refused to comment on the parlor meeting, claiming it is a private family matter.

Itamar Ben-Gvir.Credit: rami shllush

Following the report about the parlor meeting, social media was awash with condemnation of Schwebel's fashion chains, including calls to boycott stores. Israelis also uploaded videos of themselves burning clothes purchased from Zara.

Mayor of Israeli town of Rahat, Faiz Abu Sahiben, uploaded a video of himself burning clothes from ZaraCredit: Kan 11 Israeli News

Zara has been the subject of controversy in the past. 15 years ago an Israeli customer noticed that a line of bags sold at the chain's stores featured a swastika. Zara removed the product from its stores after claiming it received the design from an external supplier.

