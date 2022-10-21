Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Mobilize to Face Humanity's Biggest Challenge

“Our dream is to transform this whole region back into a marsh,” says Yuval Lavi, from Ma’agan Michael, a kibbutz on the Mediterranean coast between Haifa and Hadera, as he gazes at the patchwork of fish ponds that lie to the north along the shoreline as far as the horizon. The sun is setting, the sky is a palette of bold colors, the air is alive with water birds and butterflies. Lavi speaks in quiet tones – maybe because he’s uncomfortable about the pioneers who drained the swamps (his grandfather among them), and are now probably turning over in their graves. But Lavi isn’t engaged in old-time pioneering and isn’t nostalgic about those who cleared the wetlands. He too is a pioneer, but the only thing that interests him is how to bury carbon dioxide without its reversing course and returning to the atmosphere.