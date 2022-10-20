Haaretz - back to home page
Sara Netanyahu, in 2010 Recording, Insulted Shin Bet Chief for Refusing Extra Security at Family’s Jerusalem Home

Wife of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Yuval Diskin ‘an idiot’ and ‘a shit’ in tape published by Channel 13 News

Sara Netanyahu, Feb. 18, 2011.
Sara Netanyahu, Feb. 18, 2011.Credit: Daniel Bar-On
A 2010 audio recording of Sara Netanyahu insulting then Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin was published on Wednesday by Channel 13 News. In the tape, Sara Netanyahu criticizes Diskin over his role in the argument over extra security for the Netanyahu family’s private apartment on Gaza Street in Jerusalem. In a conversation with Nir Hefetz – who is currently a state witness in the trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu – Sara calls Diskin “cheeky,” “an idiot” and “a shit.”

LISTEN: Why religious voters could tip the scales in Israel's election

According to the Channel 13 News report, the Shin Bet rejected a request from the Netanyahu family for state-funded security guards to be stationed at their private apartment. In the conversation, which was recorded by Hefetz, Sara Netanyahu can be heard saying of Diskin: “Why is he making decisions about these things? He’s driving me crazy.”

Hefetz responded that, “your husband extended his tenure [as Shin Bet chief], rather than taking someone else,” to which Netanyahu replied: “True, I’m certainly thinking about that. And Natan Eshel told him, that’s how you thank him? What chutzpah! Believe me, I know the Shin Bet and I’m a very intelligent girl. I’ve also been involved with security matter for 20 years. Do you know how they work? It’s all about covering their asses.”

Diskin’s a shit!” Netanyahu continued. “He’d better understand that. They extended his term by a year, the idiot. I told them one thing… Look, this is my private home. There are a thousand places that someone could come and plant a bomb that would blow up or even plant listening devices. Who knows? We can’t know if we’re being broadcast to the KGB or Hezbollah.”

Yuval Diskin and Benjamin Netanyahu, in 2012.Credit: Michal Fattal

Netanyahu also expressed concern over the Shin Bet’s decision, saying that “it will be a catastrophe, it will be a disaster. Imagine that two Arabs come along, who are being paid money… and one of them goes up to the kitchen that’s above Gaza Street, opens a window and takes out a Palestinian flag and that he takes a photograph… Do you know how demoralizing that would be?”

The Likud party said in response: “These are secretly made recordings, which are misleading and have been edited tendentiously by people who are hostile to former prime minister Netanyahu and his family. Everything that has been said about Sara and Yair Netanyahu are lies; not just lies – they are evil, regurgitated falsehoods.”

Comments

