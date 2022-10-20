Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Lapid Vows to Do More for Us if He Remains PM, Ukrainian Official Says

Lapid spoke to Ukraine's Foreign Minister and said Israel stands with the Ukrainian people. He also expressed concern about Iran and Russia's close military relationship

Yaniv Kubovich
Liza Rozovsky
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Yair Lapid at a campaign event, this week.
Yair Lapid at a campaign event, this week.Credit: Hadas Parush
Yaniv Kubovich
Liza Rozovsky
Jonathan Lis

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke Thursday evening with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and promised him that if he remained prime minister after Israel's November election, Israel would be able to do more for Ukraine, a senior diplomatic official told Haaretz.

Lapid was briefed by Kuleba on the current state of the war with Russia, and said Israel stands with the Ukrainian people. He also expressed concern about the military relationship between Iran and Russia.

Kuleba confirmed the call with Lapid, saying the two discussed the Ukrainian request for air and missile defense systems.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov cancelled his phone call with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, following the latter's statement that Israel would not arm Ukraine in its war with Russia. Ukraine notified Israel that Reznikov would not hold his conversation with Gantz.

This is the second time this conversation has been cancelled; Israel had previously called off and rescheduled the talk earlier this week, after Russia issued warnings about arming Kyiv. Thursday's planned call was not rescheduled.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?