Lapid Vows to Do More for Us if He Remains PM, Ukrainian Official Says

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke Thursday evening with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and promised him that if he remained prime minister after Israel's November election, Israel would be able to do more for Ukraine, a senior diplomatic official told Haaretz.

Lapid was briefed by Kuleba on the current state of the war with Russia, and said Israel stands with the Ukrainian people. He also expressed concern about the military relationship between Iran and Russia.

Kuleba confirmed the call with Lapid, saying the two discussed the Ukrainian request for air and missile defense systems.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov cancelled his phone call with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, following the latter's statement that Israel would not arm Ukraine in its war with Russia. Ukraine notified Israel that Reznikov would not hold his conversation with Gantz.

This is the second time this conversation has been cancelled; Israel had previously called off and rescheduled the talk earlier this week, after Russia issued warnings about arming Kyiv. Thursday's planned call was not rescheduled.