Ukraine's defense minister cancelled his phone call with Defense Minister Benny Gantz planned for Thursday, following the latter's statement that Israel would not arm Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Ukraine notified Israel that Oleksii Reznikov would not hold his conversation with Gantz. This is the second time this conversation has been cancelled; Israel had previously called off and rescheduled the talk earlier this week, after Russia issued warnings about arming Kyiv. Thursday's planned call was not rescheduled.

A senior Ukrainian diplomatic source told Haaretz that following Gantz's remarks, in which he said that "Israel will not transfer weapon systems to Ukraine for a variety of operational considerations," the official recommended that the phone call not proceed as planned.

A separate conversation between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, also scheduled for Thursday, is set to take place.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister officially requested air defense systems from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, including the Iron Dome, Barak-8, Patriot, David's Sling and the Arrow anti-ballistic missile.

Kuleba also requested that Israel train Ukrainian forces in using these systems. The request also stated that Russian use of Iranian drones and missiles in Ukraine "will make the Iranian systems better, which in turn will help the Iranians to be able to build an offensive weapon that would threaten Israel and the Middle East."

Gantz said in a meeting with EU ambassadors to Israel on Wednesday that while Israel has no intention of supplying Ukraine with weapons, Israel has offered Kyiv help in developing a smart warning system against aerial threats.

On Monday, Israel rejected Ukraine's request to hold the telephone conversation between Gantz and Reznikov, according to a source who spoke to Haaretz on the condition of anonymity, even though Israel had initiated the phone calls a few days prior.

Earlier that day, Russia accused Israel of supplying weapons to Ukraine and warned that such a move would harm ties between Jerusalem and Moscow.