Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Ukraine Cancels Phone Call With Israel's Defense Minister After Statements About Not Arming Kyiv

This is the second time this conversation has been cancelled; Israel had previously called off and rescheduled the talk earlier this week amid warnings from Russia

Yaniv Kubovich
Liza Rozovsky
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv
Yaniv Kubovich
Liza Rozovsky
Jonathan Lis

Ukraine's defense minister cancelled his phone call with Defense Minister Benny Gantz planned for Thursday, following the latter's statement that Israel would not arm Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Ukraine notified Israel that Oleksii Reznikov would not hold his conversation with Gantz. This is the second time this conversation has been cancelled; Israel had previously called off and rescheduled the talk earlier this week, after Russia issued warnings about arming Kyiv. Thursday's planned call was not rescheduled.

A senior Ukrainian diplomatic source told Haaretz that following Gantz's remarks, in which he said that "Israel will not transfer weapon systems to Ukraine for a variety of operational considerations," the official recommended that the phone call not proceed as planned.

A separate conversation between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, also scheduled for Thursday, is set to take place.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister officially requested air defense systems from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, including the Iron Dome, Barak-8, Patriot, David's Sling and the Arrow anti-ballistic missile.

Kuleba also requested that Israel train Ukrainian forces in using these systems. The request also stated that Russian use of Iranian drones and missiles in Ukraine "will make the Iranian systems better, which in turn will help the Iranians to be able to build an offensive weapon that would threaten Israel and the Middle East."

Gantz said in a meeting with EU ambassadors to Israel on Wednesday that while Israel has no intention of supplying Ukraine with weapons, Israel has offered Kyiv help in developing a smart warning system against aerial threats.

On Monday, Israel rejected Ukraine's request to hold the telephone conversation between Gantz and Reznikov, according to a source who spoke to Haaretz on the condition of anonymity, even though Israel had initiated the phone calls a few days prior.

Earlier that day, Russia accused Israel of supplying weapons to Ukraine and warned that such a move would harm ties between Jerusalem and Moscow.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?