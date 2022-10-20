Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's Gantz Scheduled to Meet Turkish Defense Minister in Ankara

The recent year has seen a warming of relations between the two countries, with President Herzog's meeting with his counterpart Erdogan in Ankara in March being first official Israeli visit to Turkey in 14 years

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, last week.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, last week.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to meet Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar next Wednesday in Ankara. This will be the first visit by an Israeli defense minister to Turkey in a decade.

Israel's real election campaign start now: LISTEN to Election Overdose

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --

Two months ago, the head of the political-military bureau in Israel’s Defense Ministry, Brig. (ret.) Dror Shalom, visited Turkey, marking the resumption of defense-related relations between the two countries.

The recent year has seen a warming of relations between Turkey and Israel, rising a notch last March with the visit to Turkey of Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, who met his counterpart Tayyip Recep Erdogan in his Ankara palace.

This was the first official Israeli visit to Turkey in 14 years. Two months later, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Israel, the first visit by a Turkish cabinet member in 15 years. His visit included a meeting with his counterpart, Yair Lapid.

Last month, Prime Minister Lapid met Turkish President Erdogan at the UN General Assembly in New York. A statement issued by Lapid said that the two leaders talked about combating terror, and Lapid thanked the Turkish president for cooperating with Israel in intelligence matters.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?