Israel's Gantz Scheduled to Meet Turkish Defense Minister in Ankara

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to meet Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar next Wednesday in Ankara. This will be the first visit by an Israeli defense minister to Turkey in a decade.

Two months ago, the head of the political-military bureau in Israel’s Defense Ministry, Brig. (ret.) Dror Shalom, visited Turkey, marking the resumption of defense-related relations between the two countries.

The recent year has seen a warming of relations between Turkey and Israel, rising a notch last March with the visit to Turkey of Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, who met his counterpart Tayyip Recep Erdogan in his Ankara palace.

This was the first official Israeli visit to Turkey in 14 years. Two months later, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Israel, the first visit by a Turkish cabinet member in 15 years. His visit included a meeting with his counterpart, Yair Lapid.

Last month, Prime Minister Lapid met Turkish President Erdogan at the UN General Assembly in New York. A statement issued by Lapid said that the two leaders talked about combating terror, and Lapid thanked the Turkish president for cooperating with Israel in intelligence matters.