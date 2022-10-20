In Bid to Boost Abbas’ Standing, Israel Set to Allow PA to Use Helicopters

For the first time since 2001, the Israeli government is set to approve a request by the Palestinian Authority to purchase helicopters for transportation of top PA officials.

Following an examination of the matter by the defense establishment, officials are now in favor of approving this request, as part of an effort to bolster PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ standing.

Israel will reportedly allow the PA to purchase two helicopters, funded by donations from the Gulf states. The helicopters will be stationed in Jordan and be available for the use of senior Palestinian officials as needed. Their entrance into Israeli and West Bank airspace will be contingent on Israel’s approval.

This move follows recent calls from Jordan and European countries on Israel to allow the PA to purchase helicopters — something it has denied for years for fear of the helicopters being used for smuggling.

Diplomatic and defense officials in Israel now believe there are ways to ascertain that the helicopters will not be used for smuggling war material or for the transportation of wanted men out of the occupied territories, as was the case during Yasser Arafat’s rule. Israel believes this move will enhance Abbas’ popularity.

Following the Oslo Accords, Israel allowed Arafat to keep three helicopters for the purpose of transporting Palestinian VIPs. With the outbreak of the second intifada and the wave of attacks in Israel in 2001, then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon ordered the destruction of the helicopters, which had been stationed in Gaza.

The three planes were destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in December 2001, and have since served as props in parades held by Hamas in Gaza.

Currently, when Abbas needs to travel, he is helped by Jordan, which provides a helicopter, with Israeli approval for its entrance and exit into and out of Israeli airspace. There is also coordination between the IDF and Jordanian and Palestinian security officials who need Israel’s approval for using Jordanian helicopters for this purpose.

This is not the first time Israel’s cabinet has approved the transfer of significant equipment in an attempt to bolster the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.

In May 2019, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the transfer of 10 armored vehicles to the West Bank to strengthen Palestinian security forces. According to an Israeli official, this was done at the request of the U.S. and with Netanyahu’s approval, as well as the approval of then-Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and then-Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

As part of recent conversations between the Israeli security officials and the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinians demanded some steps be made to help strengthen the PA’s status in the West Bank. In addition to the choppers, they asked Israel to release the bodies of terrorists affiliated with Fatah, and to release long-term prisoners associated with Fatah who were not involved in the murder of Israelis.

They also asked Israel to allow the PA to collect tax funds from fuel and from the Allenby border crossing in order to be able to pay the salaries of its security personnel and to promote projects that will benefit the general population.

Israel, meanwhile, has demanded that Abbas act with more resolve against armed groups in Nablus and Jenin to calm the security situation. The Palestinians argued that they are finding it difficult to operate given IDF operations and the large number of Palestinian fatalities over the last year.