After Three Years in Custody, Israeli Drug Network Founder Released to House Arrest

The founder of the online drug distribution network Telegrass was released to house arrest on Wednesday, after serving a three-year prison term.

The prosecution has announced that it will not appeal the Central District Court's ruling releasing Amos Dov Silver from custody; he will therefore begin his house arrest on Thursday.

Silver is charged with running a criminal organization, criminal brokerage, drug dealing and coercing a minor into drug dealing, as well as extortion. According to the indictment, the drug deals that took place during his time at Telegrass made up a significant part of all drug deals in Israel; the organization's revenue stood at about 30 million shekels.

The court made its decision after the Supreme Court held a hearing on a request to extend Silver’s detention. It ruled that while Silver's potential to commit additional crimes negatively affects the community and poses a danger to it, justifying his continued detention, that threat has slowly diminished as his trial continues.

The Supreme Court also ruled, however, that electronic monitoring alone is insufficient for Silver's house arrest, and suggested that his counsel plan a stricter oversight regimen and submit it to the District Court for further review.

Silver’s attorneys did indeed submit an alternative oversight plan, which the court approved. It released him to house arrest, with two supervisors monitoring him at any given moment.

Judge Efrat Fink ruled that “the danger posed by the respondent has not diminished, nor has the concern of him fleeing justice. However, after three and a half years during which the respondent has been in custody, and in light of expectations of a lengthy hearing of over 300 prosecution witnesses yet to testify, the time has come to order an alternative custody in the respondent’s case.”

The judge also noted that the other defendants in the same case – 27 in all – have already been transferred to alternative forms of custody, while Silver has not. The prosecution opposed Silver's release, and argued that the alternative presented is insufficient, but eventually decided not to appeal the ruling.

Silver was extradited to Israel in 2019 by Ukraine after being arrested in the country, but managed to flee local police shortly before being put on a plane to Israel. Silver remained silent during his interrogation in Israel, declining to cooperate with the major crimes unit investigators. Apart from Silver, the case yielded a slew of indictments, totaling 28 in all, including managers and employees who ran Telegrass groups on the encrypted Telegram social media app.

According to the indictment, between 2017 and 2019, Silver and other Telegrass founders used Telegram to deal drugs such as cannabis and psychedelics. Through the app, which is known for its privacy, he and others acted as liaisons between dealers and buyers. Silver was involved in making decisions and forming policies within the organization, encouraged cannabis use in various social media posts, and put on public events where dangerous drugs were disseminated to attendees.

Silver ran Telegrass “in a hierarchical, organized and methodical pattern, in the manner of a criminal organization with the intent of committing crimes relating to drug trafficking, money laundering and fraudulently concealing income.” The indictment also found that Silver and his partners received an average of one million shekels per month in brokerage fees.

According to the police, at least 3,500 drug dealers operated through the Telegrass network, including at least 250 minors. Drugs sold included ecstasy, cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and more. Silver also received 1,500 to 4,000 shekels per month ($425 to $1,133) in advertising fees on various Telegrass channels.

According to the indictment, Silver had coerced minors into using drugs on many occasions "by contacting them and inviting them to use the Telegrass platform to purchase dangerous drugs, as well as to serve as drug dealers.”

Among other crimes, Silver is charged with extorting a minor and her mother, threatening to publish her name online as a police collaborator in order to prevent her from giving the police details about the network's operations.

Attorneys Itay Bar Oz and Nitzan Beillin, representing Silver on behalf of the Public Defender’s Office, said that “Now he can manage his defense in the main case against him while free. We are happy about the release order, although he should have been released far earlier.”