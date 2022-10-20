16-year-old Suspect Arrested in Murder of Minor in Northern Israeli City

Police arrested a 16-year-old on Wednesday suspected of shooting and killing 14-year-old Walid Shahab over the weekend in the coastal Arab town of Jisr al-Zarqa.

Shahab, who was shot on Saturday while walking with his brother to buy pizza for his family, succumbed to his wounds yesterday at Hillel Yaffeh Medical Center in Hadera.

Open gallery view Walid Shahab Credit: Courtesy of the family

A security camera in the area showed the shooter opening fire at the pizzeria and then fleeing, his face visible in the footage.

Walid and his brother had left to go buy pizza for the family, his mother said. "I was waiting for them in the car and suddenly heard shots." She then saw Walid covered in blood around his chest. "He told me, 'Mom, something has hurt me,' and then he collapsed."

Police believe that the shooting is part of a wider family feud in the city, from which several incidents had stemmed in the past.

Last week, a 17-year-old was shot to death in another murder in Jisr al-Zarqa. According to a preliminary investigation by the police, two masked men entered the shop belonging to the boy's uncle and fired several bullets at him at short range. Police have arrested eleven suspects on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

According to Haaretz, 86 people have been murdered within Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year. In 2021, a total of 126 people were murdered in Israel's Arab community.