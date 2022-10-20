Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Improvised and Cheap, This Gun Has Become the Weapon of Choice for Palestinians and Israeli Arabs

The Carlo, named after the Carl Gustav M45 submachine gun, has become a lethal and easy to obtain alternative, both for terrorism in the West Bank and for criminal activity in Israel

Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia

Along with the rising crime rates and the violence in Arab Israeli communities in recent years, as well as the persistent culture of blood feuds, a related, prominent phenomenon has also arisen – an increased demand for guns. Due to the high price of guns such as the M-16, AK-47 or various pistols, which cost tens of thousands of shekels, young Arabs have turned to a cheap alternative, lethal and easy to obtain.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?