Analysis |
Gantz Sends Insults, Not Warning Systems, to Ukraine
Israel has technologies that would let the Ukrainians pinpoint where Russian missiles will land, but Defense Minister Benny Gantz isn’t offering to send anything like that to help Kyiv
For a moment, it sounded as if Israel was finally changing its long-standing policy on the Russia-Ukraine war. Defense Minister Benny Gantz had announced, in a meeting with ambassadors of European Union countries this week, that Israel was going to supply warning systems to the Ukrainians.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ