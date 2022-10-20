The New Greta Thunberg? Israel's Climate Warrior President Has a Plan to Save the Planet

In less than one month, Prime Minister Yair Lapid will take part in the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh. Just five days after Israel's election, he will board the plane – perhaps with his head held high, perhaps not. Regardless of the voters' decision, Lapid will need to address the conference on Israel’s progress on handling the climate crisis in the past year, and commit to new steps for the coming years.

No matter how hard Lapid tries, though, it seems that it will be difficult for him to find any accomplishments to offer up to the world’s leaders. Despite its promise to do so, his government has failed to pass the Climate Law, which includes a commitment to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. Neither has the carbon tax – a mechanism for monetizing carbon dioxide in order to minimize the economic and environmental damage of greenhouse gas emissions – been advanced to date.

Aside from that, Lapid will evidently have a hard time explaining to his colleagues why Israel declared that it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions within its borders by just 27 percent by 2030 – which is only about half of what the European Union countries and the United States have committed to.

The continued political crisis in Israel also raises the question of whether Lapid's commitments can be kept in the future. No one knows how many governments will rise and fall in the years to come, or which approach they will take to the climate.

Open gallery view A firefighting tanker making a retardant drop over the Grandview Fire near Sisters, Oregon, last year. Credit: Oregon Department of Forestry

“Another round of elections, and once again, all of the processes that started are now stuck,” a government source told Haaretz. “If we don't deal now with putting together plans and policies for heat waves, rising sea levels, fires and droughts, when the disasters do occur, it will be too late. The state is being run like a market. That's always bad, but when it comes to the climate – it's suicide."

The source of Israel’s failure to address the climate crisis does not lie in its recurring elections alone; it is a symptom of the global problem. This is a system of governance that encourages politicians to opt for short-term solutions that will attract voters, while staving off the consequences of the climate crisis for all of humanity demands long-term actions.

For example, the world’s leaders have been meeting year after year at the UN’s climate conferences for the past three decades, in order to draft agreements that would fend off the worsening trend of climate change. They see reports from organizations such as the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the UN’s scientists (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), all of which warn that in the coming decades, the world will see drought, famine, increased disease and wildfires, all of which can be prevented in the next decade. Despite this, these leaders have still not committed to the steps required to stop it.

Currently, scientists are cautioning that only seven years remain to prevent a warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial times – but world leaders have promised to undertake limits and restrictions that are seven times lower than what is required.

Open gallery view Israel's President Isaac Herzog, second right, celebrates Sukkot at the President residency in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In Israel, which for years has lagged behind the majority of Western states in transitioning to renewable energy and commitments to reduce emissions, the situation is much more grave.

The government's failures make it necessary to seek out creative solutions to better prepare the country, which is particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis, and is warming twice as fast as the average rate.

Enter Dov Khenin

There may be another governmental institution, though, that can bridge the gap between the brief terms of Israel's governments in dealing with the climate crisis, even though it has traditionally never played a role in the issue.

Notwithstanding the governmental-climatic vacuum, it develops that another governmental institution, which traditionally has never played any role in dealing with the climate crisis, might possibly bridge the gap between the brief terms in office of Israel’s governments to make long-term climate plans. This institution is also quite familiar with only having seven years to meet its goals – the stretch of time that humankind still has to prevent the most serious climate damage. This institution's head cannot be reelected, meaning that they are not motivated by the ballot box, and can invest their time in strategic planning instead.

Open gallery view A boat passes submerged houses amid floodwaters, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan, in August. Credit: Akhtar Soomro / REUTERS

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, is expected to complete his term in July 2029 – just as the last grains of sand slip through the climatic hourglass. By that date, if humanity has not succeeded in cutting 45 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions, it will be difficult to prevent the most serious damage. Although the institution of the presidency has barely any executive authority, its power lies in its prestige and status.

Exactly one year ago, just a few months before he entered office, President Isaac Herzog announced a new initiative that aspires to real progress in Israel's climate crisis preparedness. He appointed former Knesset member Dov Khenin – one of the public sector's environmental pioneers – to lead it, and Dr. Zohar Berman to manage it. In the past year, Haaretz has attended several of the forum’s discussions, has interviewed Herzog, forum chairman Khenin, forum director Berman and many more of its members and officials from the government ministries with whom they work.

When it started its work, many critics expressed doubt at the forum’s ability make changes without any executive authority. One year later, though, it seems that an extraordinary dynamic has emerged, one that brings government officials and members of academia and civil society around a single table – and the forum is managing to put real plans into motion. Israel still badly needs a governmental Climate Law and legitimate reforms of its preparation for the unavoidable damages of global warming – but the forum's steps can contribute toward important progress.

“The climate crisis is an international and an Israeli state of emergency. It is a subject that is inordinately important to humanity, and transcends any difference of opinion,” Herzog told Haaretz. “We are already seeing the effects of the climate crisis on life in various countries – from fires in Greece to floods in Europe. Humankind is already paying huge costs today, and Israel is particularly vulnerable. I have made it a top priority as president, from my first day in office. The climate issue extends beyond elections and politics. We work with every ministry, and that work has not stopped because of the elections. The forum will continue to work with any government that is formed.”

The Israeli Climate Forum comprises a working group of approximately 350 people, including employees of government ministries, representatives of non-governmental organizations and civil society groups, academic researchers, representatives of local governments, entrepreneurs and even figures in the arts.

Open gallery view President Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog host guests for Sukkot at the President residency, this month. Credit: Igal Slavin

People like the executive director of Greenpeace, the commissioner of capital markets at the Finance Ministry, the dean of a university law department and a deputy mayor – all sat around the table and determined together the most urgent steps to take in dealing with the climate crisis, and how to implement them. They divided into eight sub-committees based on their fields of expertise, and within just a few months drafted plans for 60 climate reform initiatives, which are already being advanced by government ministries.

The initiatives cover a range of issues, from reducing food waste to studying the effects of heat waves on underprivileged communities. One promotes renewable energy in the Arab community as a whole and in the Bedouin community in particular, another would extend the crossing times for pedestrians at crosswalks.

For instance, many of the forum's initiatives focus on higher education, and Herzog has called university heads for a meeting to be held in the coming weeks in order to launch the process together. One of the initiatives, “Climate for every student,” calls for creating a systematic body of knowledge on the climate crisis, which would be offered to every student in every college and university. Another, “Climate for every teacher,” seeks to offer additional training on the climate crisis for students at teachers' colleges.

A senior health care official from the forum is promoting another initiative to include content on the climate crisis in the nursing curriculum, so that thousands of nurses will be trained to provide medical care from a place of understanding the effects of climate change on the human body.

Yet another initiative proposes a new financial model for underwriting sustainable development. Several government ministries have already begun discussions on this model, and it will be presented at the upcoming UN Climate Conference in Egypt. Another initiative concerning construction plans has been discussed with the Israel Planning Administration in the past few months, and many of the plans have already been approved in Israel, regardless of climate considerations.

Over 25 sources from government ministries and civil society groups who spoke with Haaretz indicated that the prestige the President’s Office offers helps set these proposals in motion, and opens the doors to the higher ranks of government ministries. “We worked on a great deal of proposals beforehand, but government officials would hang up the phone on us and treat us like crazy tree-huggers," says a member of the forum who belongs to an environmental organization. Now that we're acting on behalf of the president, things are moving. We haven’t made Israel a green superpower yet, but there's a breakthrough here.”

A source in the Finance Ministry told Haaretz: “Honestly – it's not like the climate is now our top priority, but if we get a call from the President’s Office, you can’t ignore it.”

Open gallery view John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate gestures during a press conference at the end of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last year. Credit: Alberto Pezzali / AP

A common enemy

Herzog’s engagement in the climate crisis is not limited to Israel's internal affairs. In March, the president met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the presidential palace in Ankara. In their official statements, they noted that relations between the two states had been characterized in recent years as a “drought,” but in the course of the visit, the two leaders not only addressed the metaphorical diplomatic droughts, but the actual droughts that will affect the region in the coming years as well.

Several weeks later, Herzog met with King Abdullah of Jordan at his palace in Amman. Following that meeting, the newspaper headlines revolved mainly around the security situation in Israel and preserving the status quo in Jerusalem. Nevertheless, the diplomatic session also included more than a little mention of the common enemy to the region’s countries – the climate crisis.

In May, Haaretz revealed that the leaders of Turkey, Jordan and the UAE had accepted Herzog’s proposal to promote regional cooperation on the climate crisis. Sources in the President’s Office added that Herzog is now advancing a new initiative to promote climate solutions and friendly relations between Middle Eastern countries. The initiative, which was named “Renewable Middle East,” includes the states that partnered in the previous initiative, and has the support of U.S. President Joe Biden and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, these initiatives are still in the initial stages, and mostly take the form of statements on paper. They have yet to be implemented, and the state has taken no concrete steps towards doing so. On the other hand, Israel’s neighbor Cyprus has positioned itself as a regional power in the fight against climate change, and has already convened several meetings of Middle Eastern and African states on the matter.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Dealing with the climate crisis, Herzog says, takes up “a critical part of [his] schedule,” and comes up at nearly every meeting with heads of state. “Significant cooperative efforts are materializing on the climate issue with various countries. There is a strong response, and much interest in the joint work,” says the president. “My role is to push strategic processes to Israel with quiet force. The U.S. president and I have discussed Israel’s opportunity to create a climatic ecosystem that would set an example for the entire region and the world,” he adds. “The conversations are ongoing, with the king of Jordan as well. These are major collaborations that can overcome all of the differences of opinion between us, because they concern the greatest challenge faced by humanity.”

Herzog explains that, as he sees it, Israel can become a world leader in the fight against the climate crisis, thanks to advanced technological developments in solar energy, among other fields. Herzog’s vision may well be optimistic and far-reaching, but Israel's climate reality has a ways to go before it reaches that point. At present, Israel does not yet generate even 10 percent of its electricity from renewable sources – an objective it was supposed to reach three years ago. For comparison’s sake, Iceland has already reached 83 percent, Norway 77 percent and Sweden 60 percent.

Open gallery view Firefighters work to put out a blaze in Mesilat Zion, in the Jerusalem hills. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

'The crisis is an opportunity'

If there is anyone who can match the president's optimism, it is his forum partner Khenin, who calls climatic despair “the most dangerous enemy.” In his view, “The climate crisis changes everything. It’s impossible to deal with climate without re-thinking food, security, foreign relations and energy.” Khenin explains that “We have to make big changes, but they don’t have to look like a loss to us. On the contrary – they can improve our lives in the here and now. We don’t just want to save the world – we want to make life better, make food more nutritious.”

Khenin explains that reducing use of private vehicles would not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but also deaths caused by the air pollution that cars produce.

“Crisis is always an opportunity,” he says. “There are many powerful forces in our society that are capable of advancing change – they'll be activated if we don't suppress people but instead encourage them to free their minds, and if we open real channels for democratic change.”

In Khenin’s view, democracy is at the heart of the matter – it can be the victim, but is also a weapon in the battle against the crisis. “The climate crisis is first and foremost a democratic crisis that is liable to take the entire world in a fascist direction. If the climate collapses, the first victim will be the democratic system. Tomorrow’s war is may be against dictatorship.”

“In daily life,” Khenin continues, “the climate crisis will also manifest itself in scarcity – of food, of energy and of the ability to earn a living. Crisis and scarcity always produce fertile ground for blaming others – the foreigners, the others, the refugees. During the COVID-19 crisis, which is a ‘micro-crisis’ compared to the climate crisis, we already saw how quickly we're willing, when our lives are at risk, to forfeit basic liberties and rights.”

Khenin emphasizes that this realization compels us to bolster democracy in the face of the climate crisis. “When we are dealing with such a dramatic crisis, we must base the way we cope with it on society’s most significant points of agreement,” he says.

In recent weeks, the forum has sent letters to the heads of all the political parties that are expected to win Knesset seats – from Benjamin Netanyahu to Ayman Odeh to United Torah Judaism's Moshe Gafni – requesting that they adopt several initiatives. The forum expects to receive their responses soon.

Khenin is planning to promote the forum's 60 initiatives alongside the government ministries, with the help of 60 Knesset members who will adopt one initiative each. “The objective is for half of the [120 Knesset] lawmakers to promote environmental initiatives, as will heads of the political parties and government ministries. I well know how the governmental system works, and how hard it is to advance groundbreaking ideas,” he says.

Despite their good intentions, Herzog and Khenin’s real test is to see how many of their initiatives they can advance before the UN's 28th climate conference, which will be held in the UAE next year. If they are successful, the prime minister who stands on that conference stage will be able to present several real accomplishments – not just statements.