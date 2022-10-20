Israeli Hasidic Singing Sensation Will Pull You Into the 18th Century

It’s the evening of Esther and Gal’s wedding. No less importantly, it is also the most important event in the life of the father of the bride, David Fadida – an impresario, producer and a very influential person in the Haredi music industry. The hundreds of guests who have come to the venue in Kfar Sava are dressed in the best of the latest fashions. Yeshiva boys mingle in made-to-measure suits. Women in head coverings walk around decked out in brilliant jewels. Everyone, of course, is strictly ultra-Orthodox.