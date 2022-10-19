Gunman Who Killed Israeli Soldier Shot to Death During Second Attack in West Bank

Udai Tamimi, the Palestinian who killed Israeli soldier Noa Lazar at the Shoafat checkpoint, carried out a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim on Wednesday and was shot dead.

Footage from the attack shows Tamimi, who has been the subject of a manhunt for more than ten days, firing at a security guard and security guards returning fire, killing him.

Tamimi continued to shoot at them for about 30 seconds while lying on the ground, until he was hit and lost consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grenade was found on his body, and security officials believe that the gun he used was the same one used in the attack at Shoafat ten days earlier.

An injured security guard was taken to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem fully conscious and with an injury to his hand from shrapnel.

Palestinian groups throughout the West Bank, including the ruling Fatah party, announced a general strike on Wednesday night to mourn Tamimi's death. Armed men led marches in Shoafat, Qalandiya, Nablus and Jenin to mourn Tamimi.

The Israeli army had been conducting a manhunt after Tamimi since October 8, following the deadly shooting near the Shoafat refugee camp. As part of the manhunt, Israel blocked all the roads leading to the camp and stopped traffic through the checkpoint between it and the rest of Jerusalem.

Following the searches, clashes broke out in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Residents in Shoafat, in the Rosh Hamis neighborhood in East Jerusalem and in the town of Anata reported several minor injuries from tear gas inhalation.

The shooting earlier this month occurred when Tamimi exited a vehicle at the checkpoint, approached security forces with a pistol and shot Lazar and another security guard at point-blank range before fleeing on foot to the Shoafat refugee camp.

Following the conclusion of the manhunt after Tamimi, Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated all the security personnel involved. "We will not rest until we reach every terrorist who hurts citizens and soldiers. We will continue to fight terror without any hesitation," he said, adding he wishes the security guard who was wounded a speedy recovery.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the security guards who shot the terrorist: "Their professionalism and dedication helped avoid further loss of life."