Ukraine Officially Asks for Iron Dome, Other Defense Systems; Israel Says No

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that Israel has no intention of providing Ukraine with weapons to help it in its war with Russia. Gantz did, however, add that Israel has offered Kiev help in developing a smart warning system against aerial threats. Gantz's comments on the heels of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's statement that his country will officially ask Israel for air defense systems.

Speaking in a meeting with EU ambassadors to Israel, Gantz said that "Israel is maintaining a policy of supporting Ukraine through humanitarian support and delivery of life-saving and defensive equipment." According to Gantz, "Israel will not transfer weapon systems to Ukraine for a variety of operational considerations.

As part of aiding Ukraine, Gantz continued, Israel asked Ukraine to send "data that would allow us to help construct and deliver a smart warning system like Israel gas against aerial and other threats."

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister officially requested air defense systems from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. These systems include Iron Beam, Iron Dome, Barak-8, Patriot, David's Sling and the Arrow anti-ballistic missile.

Additionally, Kuleba requested that Israel train Ukrainian forces in using these systems. The request also stated that Russian use of Iranian drones and missiles in Ukraine "will make the Iranian systems better, which in turn will help the Iranians to be able to build an offensive weapon that would threaten Israel and the Middle East."

Gantz spoke about Iranian support of the Russian army in Ukraine, saying that Israel "is following the Iranian involvement in the war, and we can clearly see that they are providing Russia with offensive capabilities, including drones. Iran might also agree to provide more advanced weaponry in the future. There is no doubt that Iran will lie about their ability to develop a nuclear weapon just like they have in the past. Therefore, we must raise the level of intelligence and operational cooperation between countries."

Gantz added that Israel will "continue to follow the developments of the war in Ukraine, and their consequences on the region. We have not and will not allow our enemies to receive advanced weaponry, and we will continue to do this in a decisive manner. We are prepared for any scenario due to Iran and Russia becoming closer as a result of the crisis in Ukraine."

"If Israel's policy is really to consistently counter Iran's destructive actions, then it is time for Israel to openly side with Ukraine," Kuleba said on Tuesday. More than 70 people have been killed in the past week and a half by drone and missile attacks, according to Kiev.

On Thursday, Lapid is scheduled to meet with Kuleba to discuss Kyiv's requests for aid. Senior political officials have expressed over the past week that Israel will not change its position on the matter, and will not increase its defense aid to Ukraine.

Gantz's statements come ahead of his planned phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in the coming days, and Russia's warnings to Jerusalem earlier this week not to sell weapons to Ukraine.

Israel has been trying to quell Russian suspicions that it is increasing its defense aid to Ukrainian forces. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned on Monday that supplying military equipment to Ukraine would "destroy the political relations between the two countries."

On the heels of the warning, Gantz cancelled a phone call that with Reznikov that had been scheduled for that day.

Medvedev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, added in his Telegram post that Israel arming Kyiv "would be a very reckless step."

An Israeli official told Haaretz that they believe Medvedev's remarks came after Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai urged Israel to send military equipment to Ukraine on Sunday.

Shai twitted that "Iran is supplying ballistic missile to Russia. The doubts about where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict are over. There is no room to be self-righteous anymore. The time has come that we provide Ukraine with military aid as the U.S. and NATO do."