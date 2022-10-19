This Is the Palestinian Man Mossad Allegedly Failed to Kidnap in Malaysia

The Palestinian man reportedly freed by Malaysian authorities after allegedly being kidnapped and interrogated by Mossad agents in Kuala Lumpur has been identified as Omar al-Balbaisi, an Android software developer from Gaza.

According to local and international media reports, al-Balbaisi had moved to Turkey two years ago and had only been in Malaysia for several weeks before his abduction on the evening of September 28 by Malaysian nationals who had been recruited and trained by the Israeli intelligence agency in Europe.

A second Palestinian, who was with the alleged target of the abduction, alerted local police.

Al Jazeera says that Israel accused the abducted Palestinian of having links with the armed wing of Hamas, adding that he was being interrogated by Mossad officers via video in Tel Aviv when Malaysian authorities raided the chalet in which he was being held.

According to the New Straights Times, al-Balbaisi “had been beaten up and tortured by his Malaysian captors,” whom local media had reported had been trained by Mossad agents in Europe.

Last Friday, the Malaysia National News Agency tweeted video of eleven individuals whom it reported had been indicted “on charges of kidnapping a Palestinian man to obtain information related to software used to hack mobile phones.”

On April 21, 2018, Fadi Mohamed al-Batsh, 35, a Palestinian engineer and member of Hamas, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Kuala Lumpur mosque. The Malaysian government said that “foreign agents” were responsible for the killing, while al-Batsh’s family accused Mossad of being behind his murder.

Al-Batsh was one of a number of scientists who were either arrested or killed in various circumstances around the globe, in operations that have been ascribed to an attempt by Israel to damage Hamas’ technological infrastructure and prevent it from obtaining more advanced capabilities.

Before his death, al-Batsh enjoyed a nice life in Malaysia, and he wasn’t alone. Many Palestinians had found a warm home in the Southeast Asian country led by then-Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, who wears the “anti-Semite” label proudly. After the Hamas engineer’s death, statements from the Malaysian government indicated that he had also been openly active in pro-Palestinian organizations. Al-Batsh was also said to have been involved in mediating arms deals between Hamas and North Korea, and to have nurtured friendships with Iranian intelligence personnel.